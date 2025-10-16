Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Xetra
15.10.25 | 17:35
15,294 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,86815,18415:15
14,82215,11815:16
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 12:30 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keycorp Reports Third Quarter 2025 Net Income Of $454 Million, Or $.41 Per Diluted Common Share

Revenue of $1.9 billion, up 17% year-over-year adjusted for last year's securities portfolio repositioning(a); Positive operating leverage on both a total and adjusted fee(a) basis year-over-year

Net interest income increased 4% quarter-over-quarter, and net interest margin of 2.75% increased 9 bps

Average deposits increased 2% quarter-over-quarter, while total deposit costs declined by 2 bps to 1.97%

Nonperforming assets decreased 6% sequentially; Net charge-offs remained stable at 42 bps

CLEVELAND, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $454 million, or $.41 per diluted common share, or adjusted net income of $450 million, or $.41 per diluted common share(a), for the third quarter of 2025. The third quarter of 2025 included a $4 million after-tax benefit related to the updated FDIC special assessment(b). For the second quarter of 2025, net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders was $387 million, or $.35 per diluted common share. For the third quarter of 2024, KeyCorp reported a net loss from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $(447) million, or $(.47) per diluted common share, or adjusted net income of $285 million, or $.30 per diluted common share(a). Included in the third quarter of 2024 are after-tax charges of $(737) million, or $(.77) per diluted common share, related to the loss on the sale of securities(b) and a $5 million after-tax benefit related to the updated FDIC special assessment(b).

Comments from Chairman and CEO, Chris Gorman

"Our third quarter results demonstrate continued strong momentum. Adjusted revenue(a) was up 17% year-over-year, and we generated more than 1,000 basis points of operating leverage again this quarter. Revenue growth was driven by our clearly defined net interest income tailwinds and adjusted noninterest income(a) growth of 8%, which continues to grow faster than expenses. At the same time, we continue to make meaningful investments in front line bankers and technology that will drive future growth. Tangible book value per share grew 4% sequentially and 14% year-over-year.

We continue to deliver best-in-class services to our clients while concurrently managing risk. Credit quality continues to trend in a positive direction as both nonperforming assets and criticized loans declined, and net charge-offs remained within our full year guidance range of 40 to 45 basis points.

Business momentum with clients and prospects continues to build. Client deposits grew 2% quarter-over-quarter, and relationship households continue to grow at an annualized rate of 2%. Assets under management reached a record $68 billion, up 11% year-over-year. Investment banking and debt placement fees recorded the second best year-to-date performance in our history. Investment banking pipelines grew from already elevated levels, including M&A pipelines which are up materially. We raised a robust $50 billion of capital on behalf of our clients during the third quarter while retaining only 15% on our balance sheet.

We are on track to deliver record revenue in 2025. As I look ahead, I remain confident that we will continue to deliver outsized EPS growth. We will do so through continued active management of both our business and our balance sheet. As a result, I am highly confident we will reach a 15% or better return on tangible common equity within the next few years."

(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "adjusted revenue", "adjusted noninterest income", "adjusted noninterest expense", "adjusted net income", and "adjusted earnings per share". The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

(b) See table on page 25 for more information on Selected Items Impact on Earnings.

Selected Financial Highlights













Dollars in millions, except per share data



Change 3Q25 vs.

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

2Q25

3Q24

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$ 454

$ 387

$ (447)


17.3 %

N/M

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per
common share - assuming dilution

.41

.35

(.47)


17.1

N/M

Book value at period end

15.86

15.32

14.53


3.5

9.2 %

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a)

12.51 %

11.09 %

(16.98) %


142 bps

N/M

Return on average total assets from continuing operations

1.04

.91

(.87)


13

N/M

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b)

11.8

11.7

10.8


10

100 bps

Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations

2.75

2.66

2.17


9

58











(a)

The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

(b)

September 30, 2025 ratio is estimated.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS












Revenue












Dollars in millions



Change 3Q25 vs.

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

2Q25

3Q24

Net interest income (TE)

$ 1,193

$ 1,150

$ 964


3.7 %

23.8 %

Noninterest income

702

690

(269)


1.7

N/M

Total revenue (TE)

$ 1,895

$ 1,840

$ 695


3.0 %

172.7 %









TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.19 billion for the third quarter of 2025 and the net interest margin was 2.75%. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, net interest income increased by $229 million, and the net interest margin increased by 58 basis points. These increases primarily reflect lower deposit costs, the reinvestment of proceeds from maturing low-yielding investment securities, fixed-rate loans and swaps repricing into higher-yielding investments, and the repositioning of the available-for-sale portfolio during the third and fourth quarters of 2024. Additionally, the balance sheet composition shifted to reflect a more favorable mix of higher-yielding commercial and industrial loans, and an improved funding mix as lower-cost deposits increased while wholesale borrowings declined. These benefits were partially offset by the impact of lower interest rates on variable-rate earning assets.

Compared to the second quarter of 2025, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $43 million, and the net interest margin increased by 9 basis points. These increases were driven by an improved funding mix as low-cost core deposits increased while wholesale borrowings declined, the redeployment of maturing low-yielding investments and swaps into higher-yielding investments, and growth in commercial and industrial loans. Net interest income also benefited from one additional day in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Income












Dollars in millions



Change 3Q25 vs.

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

2Q25

3Q24

Trust and investment services income

$ 150

$ 146

$ 140


2.7 %

7.1 %

Investment banking and debt placement fees

184

178

171


3.4

7.6

Cards and payments income

86

85

84


1.2

2.4

Service charges on deposit accounts

75

73

67


2.7

11.9

Corporate services income

72

76

69


(5.3)

4.3

Commercial mortgage servicing fees

73

70

73


4.3

-

Corporate-owned life insurance income

35

32

36


9.4

(2.8)

Consumer mortgage income

14

15

12


(6.7)

16.7

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

11

14

16


(21.4)

(31.3)

Other income

8

1

(2)


N/M

N/M

Net securities gains (losses)

(6)

-

(935)


N/M

99.4

Total noninterest income

$ 702

$ 690

$ (269)


1.7 %

361.0 %









N/M = Not Meaningful

Compared to the third quarter of 2024, noninterest income increased by $971 million. The increase was primarily driven by the impact of a $918 million loss on the sale of securities as part of the strategic repositioning of the portfolio in the third quarter of 2024. Additional drivers include a $13 million increase in investment banking and debt placement fees reflecting higher debt and equity issuance activity, and a $10 million increase in trust and investment services income. The increase was partly offset by a $5 million decrease in operating lease income and other leasing gains.

Compared to the second quarter of 2025, noninterest income increased by $12 million. The increase was driven by continued momentum across our priority fee based businesses which included a $6 million increase in investment banking and debt placement fees, a $4 million increase in trust and investment services income, and a $3 million increase in commercial mortgage servicing fees. The increase was partly offset by a $4 million decrease in corporate services income and a $3 million decrease in operating lease income.

Noninterest Expense












Dollars in millions



Change 3Q25 vs.

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

2Q25

3Q24

Personnel expense

$ 742

$ 705

$ 670


5.2 %

10.7 %

Net occupancy

65

69

66


(5.8)

(1.5)

Computer processing

105

107

104


(1.9)

1.0

Business services and professional fees

44

48

41


(8.3)

7.3

Equipment

20

21

20


(4.8)

-

Operating lease expense

9

10

14


(10.0)

(35.7)

Marketing

22

24

21


(8.3)

4.8

Other expense

170

170

158


-

7.6

Total noninterest expense

$ 1,177

$ 1,154

$ 1,094


2.0 %

7.4 %








Compared to the third quarter of 2024, noninterest expense increased by $83 million. The increase was predominantly driven by a $72 million increase in personnel expense primarily related to incentive compensation associated with noninterest income growth, and continued investments in people. Business services and professional fees, as well as computer processing expenses increased primarily due to technology-related investments. These were partially offset by a $5 million decrease in operating lease expense.

Compared to the second quarter of 2025, noninterest expense increased by $23 million. The increase was primarily driven by a $37 million increase in personnel expense primarily related to incentive compensation associated with noninterest income growth, and continued investments in people. This was partially offset by a $14 million decrease in non-personnel expenses primarily due to lower net occupancy and business services and professional fees, as well as a $5 million benefit associated with the updated FDIC special assessment.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS












Average Loans












Dollars in millions



Change 3Q25 vs.

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

2Q25

3Q24

Commercial and industrial (a)

$ 56,571

$ 55,604

$ 53,121


1.7 %

6.5 %

Other commercial loans

18,826

18,708

19,929


0.6

(5.5)

Total consumer loans

30,830

31,403

33,194


(1.8)

(7.1)

Total loans

$ 106,227

$ 105,715

$ 106,244


0.5 %

0.0 %










(a)

Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $214 million, $218 million, and $215 million of assets from commercial credit cards at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively.

Average loans were $106.2 billion for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $17 million compared to the third quarter of 2024. Average commercial loans increased by $2.3 billion, primarily driven by an increase in commercial and industrial loans. Average consumer loans declined by $2.4 billion, reflective of broad-based declines across consumer loan categories.

Compared to the second quarter of 2025, average loans increased by $512 million. Average commercial loans increased $1.1 billion, primarily driven by an increase in commercial and industrial loans. Average consumer loans declined by $573 million, reflective of the intentional run-off of low-yielding loans.

Average Deposits












Dollars in millions



Change 3Q25 vs.

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

2Q25

3Q24

Non-time deposits

$ 135,135

$ 131,845

$ 129,901


2.5 %

4.0 %

Time deposits

15,239

15,601

17,870


(2.3)

(14.7)

Total deposits

$ 150,374

$ 147,446

$ 147,771


2.0 %

1.8 %








Cost of total deposits

1.97 %

1.99 %

2.39 %


(2) bps

(42) bps








Average deposits totaled $150.4 billion for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.6 billion compared to the year-ago quarter, reflecting growth in consumer deposits.

Compared to the second quarter of 2025, average deposits increased by $2.9 billion, driven by higher commercial client balances. The rate paid on interest-bearing deposits declined by 1 basis point, and the overall cost of deposits declined by 2 basis points to 1.97%.

ASSET QUALITY












Dollars in millions



Change 3Q25 vs.

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

2Q25

3Q24

Net loan charge-offs

$ 114

$ 102

$ 154


11.8 %

(26.0) %

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.42 %

.39 %

.58 %


N/A

N/A

Nonperforming loans at period end

$ 658

$ 696

$ 728


(5.5)

(9.6)

Nonperforming assets at period end

668

707

741


(5.5)

(9.9)

Allowance for loan and lease losses

1,444

1,446

1,494


(0.1)

(3.3)

Allowance for credit losses

1,736

1,743

1,774


(0.4)

(2.1)

Provision for credit losses

107

138

95


(22.5)

12.6








Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

219 %

208 %

205 %


N/A

N/A

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

264

250

244


N/A

N/A









N/A = Not Applicable

Key's provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2025 was $107 million, compared to $95 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $138 million in the second quarter of 2025. A reserve release of $7 million during the third quarter of 2025 reflected a relatively stable macroeconomic outlook and consistent loan portfolio performance.

Net loan charge-offs for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $113.54856356 million, or 0.42% of average total loans. These results compare to $154 million, or 0.58%, for the third quarter of 2024 and $102 million, or 0.39%, for the second quarter of 2025. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.7 billion, or 1.64% of total period-end loans at September 30, 2025, compared to 1.68% at September 30, 2024, and 1.64% at June 30, 2025.

At September 30, 2025, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $658 million, which represented 0.62% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to 0.69% at September 30, 2024, and 0.65% at June 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2025, totaled $668 million, and represented 0.63% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to 0.70% at September 30, 2024, and 0.66% at June 30, 2025.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios, included in the following table, continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at September 30, 2025.

Capital Ratios







9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

Common Equity Tier 1 (a)

11.8 %

11.7 %

10.8 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

13.5

13.4

12.6

Total risk-based capital (a)

15.8

15.7

15.1

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)

8.1

7.8

6.2

Leverage (a)

10.4

10.3

9.2







(a)

September 30, 2025 ratio is estimated. As of January 1, 2025, the CECL optional transition provision had been fully phased-in. Amounts prior to January 1, 2025, reflect Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

(b)

The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key's regulatory capital position remained strong in the third quarter of 2025. As shown in the preceding table, at September 30, 2025, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 11.8% and 13.5%, respectively.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding











In thousands



Change 3Q25 vs.

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

2Q25

3Q24

Shares outstanding at beginning of period

1,112,453

1,111,986

943,200


- %

17.9 %

Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations and
returns)

499

467

222


6.9

124.8

Shares issued under Scotiabank investment agreement

-

-

47,829


-

N/M


Shares outstanding at end of period

1,112,952

1,112,453

991,251


- %

12.3 %









Key declared a dividend on July 15, 2025 of $.205 per common share, payable in the third quarter of 2025.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments













Dollars in millions



Change 3Q25 vs.

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

2Q25

3Q24

Revenue from continuing operations (TE)







Consumer Bank

$ 935

$ 912

$ 800


2.5 %

16.9 %

Commercial Bank

1,014

974

866


4.1

17.1

Other (a)

(54)

(46)

(971)


(17.4)

94.4

Total


$ 1,895

$ 1,840

$ 695


3.0 %

172.7 %









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key







Consumer Bank

$ 152

$ 122

$ 75


24.6 %

102.7 %

Commercial Bank

367

349

299


5.2

22.7

Other (a)

(29)

(48)

(785)


39.6

96.3

Total


$ 490

$ 423

$ (411)


15.8 %

219.2 %











(a)

Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represent the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Corporate treasury includes realized gains and losses from transactions associated with Key's investment securities portfolio. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.

TE = Taxable Equivalent

Consumer Bank












Dollars in millions



Change 3Q25 vs.

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

2Q25

3Q24

Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE)

$ 691

$ 676

$ 569


2.2 %

21.4 %

Noninterest income

244

236

231


3.4

5.6

Total revenue (TE)

935

912

800


2.5

16.9

Provision for credit losses

40

55

52


(27.3)

(23.1)

Noninterest expense

695

696

649


(.1)

7.1

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)

200

161

99


24.2

102.0

Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments

48

39

24


23.1

100.0

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$ 152

$ 122

$ 75


24.6 %

102.7 %








Average balances





Loans and leases

$ 35,363

$ 36,137

$ 38,332


(2.1) %

(7.7) %

Total assets

38,374

39,156

41,188


(2.0)

(6.8)

Deposits

87,692

88,002

86,431


(.4)

1.5








Assets under management at period end

$ 67,855

$ 64,244

$ 61,122


5.6 %

11.0 %









TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Consumer Bank Data












Dollars in millions



Change 3Q25 vs.

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

2Q25

3Q24

Noninterest income





Trust and investment services income

$ 124

$ 119

$ 114


4.2 %

8.8 %

Service charges on deposit accounts

36

35

34


2.9

5.9

Cards and payments income

61

61

61


-

-

Consumer mortgage income

14

14

13


-

7.7

Other noninterest income

9

7

9


28.6

-

Total noninterest income

$ 244

$ 236

$ 231


3.4 %

5.6 %








Average deposit balances





Money market deposits

$ 35,278

$ 34,524

$ 30,805


2.2 %

14.5 %

Demand deposits

22,604

22,784

22,310


(.8)

1.3

Savings deposits

4,291

4,406

4,553


(2.6)

(5.8)

Time deposits

11,113

11,910

13,927


(6.7)

(20.2)

Noninterest-bearing deposits

14,406

14,378

14,836


.2

(2.9)

Total deposits

$ 87,692

$ 88,002

$ 86,431


(.4) %

1.5 %








Other data





Branches

942

943

944




Automated teller machines

1,152

1,166

1,194











Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (3Q25 vs. 3Q24)

  • Key's Consumer Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $152 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $75 million for the year-ago quarter
  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $122 million, or 21.4%, compared to the third quarter of 2024
  • Average loans and leases decreased $3.0 billion, or 7.7%, from the third quarter of 2024, driven by broad-based declines across consumer loan categories
  • Average deposits increased $1.3 billion, or 1.5%, from the third quarter of 2024, primarily driven by growth in money market deposits
  • Provision for credit losses decreased $12 million compared to the third quarter of 2024, primarily driven by changes in reserve levels due to lower loan balances as well as lower net loan charge-offs
  • Noninterest income increased $13 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by an increase in trust and investment services income
  • Noninterest expense increased $46 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by higher support and overhead expense

Commercial Bank












Dollars in millions



Change 3Q25 vs.

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

2Q25

3Q24

Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE)

$ 587

$ 556

$ 460


5.6 %

27.6 %

Noninterest income

427

418

406


2.2

5.2

Total revenue (TE)

1,014

974

866


4.1

17.1

Provision for credit losses

68

84

41


(19.0)

65.9

Noninterest expense

482

449

444


7.3

8.6

Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)

464

441

381


5.2

21.8

Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments

97

92

82


5.4

18.3

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

$ 367

$ 349

$ 299


5.2 %

22.7 %








Average balances





Loans and leases

$ 70,326

$ 69,087

$ 67,452


1.8 %

4.3 %

Loans held for sale

1,224

707

998


73.1

22.6

Total assets

79,733

78,486

76,395


1.6

4.4

Deposits

58,483

55,886

58,696


4.6

(0.4)









TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Commercial Bank Data












Dollars in millions



Change 3Q25 vs.

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

2Q25

3Q24

Noninterest income





Trust and investment services income

$ 26

$ 25

$ 26


4.0 %

- %

Investment banking and debt placement fees

183

179

171


2.2

7.0

Cards and payments income

21

21

22


-

(4.5)

Service charges on deposit accounts

37

38

32


(2.6)

15.6

Corporate services income

69

68

62


1.5

11.3

Commercial mortgage servicing fees

73

70

73


4.3

-

Operating lease income and other leasing gains

10

15

16


(33.3)

(37.5)

Other noninterest income

8

2

4


300.0

100.0

Total noninterest income

$ 427

$ 418

$ 406


2.2 %

5.2 %








Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (3Q25 vs. 3Q24)

  • Key's Commercial Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $367 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $299 million for the year-ago quarter
  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $127 million, or 27.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2024
  • Average loan and lease balances increased $2.9 billion, or 4.3%, compared to the third quarter of 2024, driven by an increase in commercial and industrial loans
  • Average deposit balances decreased $213 million compared to the third quarter of 2024, driven by a reduction in higher-cost client balances
  • Provision for credit losses increased $27 million compared to the third quarter of 2024, driven by stable reserve levels relative to the third quarter of 2024, partly offset by lower net loan charge-offs
  • Noninterest income increased $21 million compared to the third quarter of 2024, primarily driven by an increase in investment banking and debt placement fees and corporate services income
  • Noninterest expense increased $38 million compared to the third quarter of 2024, primarily driven by higher support and overhead expense, as well as higher personnel expense related to incentive compensation associated with noninterest income growth, and continued investments in people

*******************************************

KeyCorp's roots trace back 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at September 30, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, the soundness of other financial institutions, and the impact of changes in the interest rate environment. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/irat 10:00 a.m. ET, on October 16, 2025. A replay of the call will be available on our website through October 16, 2026.

For up-to-date company information, media contacts, and facts and figures about Key's lines of business, visit our Media Newsroom at https://www.key.com/newsroom.

*****

KeyCorp
 Third Quarter 2025
Financial Supplement

Page

12

Basis of Presentation

13

Financial Highlights

15

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

18

Consolidated Balance Sheets

19

Consolidated Statements of Income

20

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations

22

Noninterest Expense

22

Personnel Expense

22

Loan Composition

22

Loans Held for Sale Composition

23

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale

23

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations

25

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations

25

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations

25

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations

26

Line of Business Results

26

Selected Items Impact on Earnings

Basis of Presentation

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Key's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this document, the financial supplement, or conference call slides related to this document, all of which can be found on Key's website (www.key.com/ir).

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures
From time to time Key may discuss forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. Key is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because Key is unable to provide, without unreasonable effort, a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of amounts that would be necessary for the reconciliation due to the complexity and inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying future amounts or when they may occur. Such unavailable information could be significant for future results.

Annualized Data
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts.

Taxable Equivalent
The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. Income from tax-exempt earning assets is increased by an amount equivalent to the taxes that would have been paid if this income had been taxable at the federal statutory rate. This adjustment puts all earning assets, most notably tax-exempt loans, and certain lease assets, on a common basis that facilitates comparison of results to peers.

Earnings Per Share Equivalent
Certain income or expense items may be expressed on a per common share basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying trends in total consolidated earnings per share performance excluding the impact of such items. When the impact of certain income or expense items is disclosed separately, the after-tax amount is computed using the marginal tax rate, unless otherwise specified, with this then being the amount used to calculate the earnings per share equivalent.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)




Three months ended

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

Summary of operations



Net interest income (TE)

$ 1,193

$ 1,150

$ 964


Noninterest income

702

690

(269)


Total revenue (TE)


1,895

1,840

695


Provision for credit losses

107

138

95


Noninterest expense

1,177

1,154

1,094


Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key

490

423

(411)


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

(1)

2

1


Net income (loss) attributable to Key

489

425

(410)








Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

454

387

(447)


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

(1)

2

1


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

453

389

(446)

Per common share



Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$ .41

$ .35

$ (.47)


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

-

-


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

.41

.35

(.47)








Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution

.41

.35

(.47)


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - assuming dilution

-

-

-


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution (a)

.41

.35

(.47)








Cash dividends declared

.205

.205

.205


Book value at period end

15.86

15.32

14.53


Tangible book value at period end

13.38

12.83

11.72


Market price at period end

18.69

17.42

16.75

Performance ratios



From continuing operations:



Return on average total assets

1.04 %

.91 %

(.87) %


Return on average common equity

10.49

9.26

(13.41)


Return on average tangible common equity (b)

12.51

11.09

(16.98)


Net interest margin (TE)

2.75

2.66

2.17


Cash efficiency ratio (b)

61.8

62.4

156.4


From consolidated operations:



Return on average total assets

1.04 %

.91 %

(.87) %


Return on average common equity

10.47

9.31

(13.38)


Return on average tangible common equity (b)

12.48

11.15

(16.95)


Net interest margin (TE)

2.74

2.66

2.17


Loan to deposit (c)

71.0

72.9

71.0

Capital ratios at period end



Key shareholders' equity to assets

10.7 %

10.5 %

8.9 %


Key common shareholders' equity to assets

9.4

9.2

7.6


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)

8.1

7.8

6.2


Common Equity Tier 1 (d)

11.8

11.7

10.8


Tier 1 risk-based capital (d)

13.5

13.4

12.6


Total risk-based capital (d)

15.8

15.7

15.1


Leverage (d)

10.4

10.3

9.2

Asset quality - from continuing operations



Net loan charge-offs

$ 114

$ 102

$ 154


Net loan charge-offs to average loans

.42 %

.39 %

.58 %


Allowance for loan and lease losses

$ 1,444

$ 1,446

$ 1,494


Allowance for credit losses

1,736

1,743

1,774


Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.36 %

1.36 %

1.42 %


Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.64

1.64

1.68


Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

219

208

205


Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

264

250

244


Nonperforming loans at period-end

$ 658

$ 696

$ 728


Nonperforming assets at period-end

668

707

741


Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans

.62 %

.65 %

.69 %


Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets

.63

.66

.70

Trust assets



Assets under management

$ 67,855

$ 64,244

$ 61,122

Other data



Average full-time equivalent employees

17,414

17,105

16,805


Branches

942

943

944


Taxable-equivalent adjustment

$ 9

$ 9

$ 12





Financial Highlights (continued)

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Nine months ended

9/30/2025

9/30/2024

Summary of operations


Net interest income (TE)

$ 3,448

$ 2,749


Noninterest income

2,060

1,005


Total revenue (TE)

5,508

3,754


Provision for credit losses

363

296


Noninterest expense

3,462

3,316


Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key

1,319

81


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

0

2


Net income (loss) attributable to Key

1,319

83






Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

1,211

(27)


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

0

2


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

1,211

(25)





Per common share


Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$ 1.10

$ (.03)


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

-


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

1.10

(.03)






Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution

1.09

(.03)


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - assuming dilution

-

-


Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution (a)

1.09

(.03)






Cash dividends paid

.62

.62





Performance ratios


From continuing operations:




Return on average total assets

.94 %

.06 %


Return on average common equity

9.70

(.29)


Return on average tangible common equity (b)

11.63

(.37)


Net interest margin (TE)

2.66

2.08


Cash efficiency ratio (b)

62.6

87.7






From consolidated operations:




Return on average total assets

.94 %

.06 %


Return on average common equity

9.70

(0.27)


Return on average tangible common equity (b)

11.63

(0.35)


Net interest margin (TE)

2.66

2.08





Asset quality - from continuing operations


Net loan charge-offs

$ 326

$ 326


Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.41 %

.40 %





Other data


Average full-time equivalent employees

17,169

16,734





Taxable-equivalent adjustment

$ 27

$ 35



(a)

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

(b)

The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" starting on page 15 of this supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

(c)

Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.

(d)

September 30, 2025, ratio is estimated. As of January 1, 2025, the CECL optional transition provision had been fully phased-in. Amounts prior to January 1, 2025, reflect Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "adjusted return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," "adjusted pre-provision net revenue," "cash efficiency ratio," "adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue," "adjusted noninterest expense," "adjusted income (loss) available from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders," and "diluted earnings per share - adjusted."

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock. Adjusted return on average tangible common equity excludes significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes this measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue and adjusted pre-provision net revenue, which are not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis. Further, management believes that adjusting pre-provision net revenue for significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis. The adjusted cash efficiency ratio excludes significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance

Adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue is a non-GAAP measure in that it adjusts revenue for certain tax-exempt instruments and selected items. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable instruments. Additionally, management believes adjusting for the selected items provide investors with useful information to gain a better understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods, as well as demonstrate the effects of the financial impacts related to those selected items.

Adjusted noninterest expense is a non-GAAP measure in that it excludes significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes this measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.

Adjusted income (loss) available from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (or "adjusted net income") and diluted earnings per share - adjusted (or "adjusted earnings per share") are non-GAAP in that these measures exclude significant or unusual items, net of tax, that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information to gain a better understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.

Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024

Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end





Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 20,102

$ 19,484

$ 16,852




Less: Intangible assets

2,765

2,770

2,786




Preferred Stock (a)

2,446

2,446

2,446




Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$ 14,891

$ 14,268

$ 11,620




Total assets (GAAP)

$ 187,409

$ 185,499

$ 189,763




Less: Intangible assets

2,765

2,770

2,786




Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$ 184,644

$ 182,729

$ 186,977




Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)

8.06 %

7.81 %

6.21 %




Average tangible common equity





Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 19,664

$ 19,268

$ 15,759


$ 19,193

$ 14,963

Less: Intangible assets (average)

2,767

2,772

2,789


2,772

2,796

Preferred stock (average)

2,500

2,500

2,500


2,500

2,500

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$ 14,397

$ 13,996

$ 10,470


$ 13,921

$ 9,667

Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations





Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common
shareholders (GAAP)

$ 454

$ 387

$ (447)


$ 1,211

$ (27)

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

14,397

13,996

10,470


13,921

9,667








Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-
GAAP)

12.51 %

11.09 %

(16.98) %


11.63 %

(0.37) %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing
operations





Adjusted income (loss) available from continuing operations attributable to Key
common shareholders (non-GAAP)

$ 450

$ 387

$ 285


$ 1,207

$ 731

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations
excluding notable items (non-GAAP)

12.40 %

11.09 %

10.83 %


11.59 %

10.10 %

Return on average tangible common equity consolidated





Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)

$ 453

$ 389

$ (446)


$ 1,211

$ (25)

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

14,397

13,996

10,470


13,921

9,667








Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP)

12.48 %

11.15 %

(16.95) %


11.63 %

(0.35) %

Pre-provision net revenue





Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 1,184

$ 1,141

$ 952


$ 3,421

$ 2,714

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

9

9

12


27

35

Noninterest income (GAAP)

702

690

(269)


2,060

1,005

Less: Noninterest expense (GAAP)

1,177

1,154

1,094


3,462

3,316

Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

$ 718

$ 686

$ (399)


$ 2,046

$ 438

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue





Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

$ 718

$ 686

$ (399)


$ 2,046

$ 438

Plus: Selected items(b)

(5)

-

912


(5)

946

Adjusted pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)

$ 713

$ 686

$ 513


$ 2,041

$ 1,384

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

(Dollars in millions)


Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024

Cash efficiency ratio and Adjusted cash efficiency ratio





Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$ 1,177

$ 1,154

$ 1,094


$ 3,462

$ 3,316

Less: Intangible asset amortization

5

5

7


15

22

Noninterest expense less intangible asset amortization (non-GAAP)

$ 1,172

$ 1,149

$ 1,087


$ 3,447

$ 3,294

Plus: Selected items (d)

5

-

6


5

(28)

Adjusted noninterest expense less intangible asset amortization (non-
GAAP)

$ 1,177

$ 1,149

$ 1,093


$ 3,452

$ 3,266








Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 1,184

$ 1,141

$ 952


$ 3,421

$ 2,714

Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

9

9

12


27

35

Net interest income TE (non-GAAP)

1,193

1,150

964


3,448

2,749

Noninterest income (GAAP)

702

690

(269)


2,060

1,005

Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)

$ 1,895

$ 1,840

$ 695


$ 5,508

$ 3,754

Plus: Selected items (d)

-

-

918


-

918

Adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)

$ 1,895

$ 1,840

$ 1,613


$ 5,508

$ 4,672








Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

61.8 %

62.4 %

156.4 %


62.6 %

87.7 %








Adjusted cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

62.1 %

62.4 %

67.8 %


62.7 %

69.9 %

Adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue





Noninterest income (GAAP)

$ 702

$ 690

$ (269)


$ 2,060

$ 1,005

Plus: Selected items(b)

-

-

918


-

918

Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$ 702

$ 690

$ 649


$ 2,060

$ 1,923

Net interest income TE (non-GAAP)

1,193

1,150

964


3,448

2,749

Total adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)

$ 1,895

$ 1,840

$ 1,613


$ 5,508

$ 4,672

Adjusted noninterest expense





Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$ 1,177

$ 1,154

$ 1,094


$ 3,462

$ 3,316

Plus: Selected items(b)

5

-

6


5

(28)

Noninterest expense adjusted for selected items (non-GAAP)

$ 1,182

$ 1,154

$ 1,100


$ 3,467

$ 3,288

Adjusted income (loss) available from continuing operations attributable to
Key common shareholders







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common
shareholders (GAAP)

$ 454

$ 387

$ (447)


$ 1,211

$ (27)

Plus: Selected items (net of tax)(b)

(4)

-

732


(4)

758

Adjusted income (loss) available from continuing operations attributable to
Key common shareholders (non-GAAP)

$ 450

$ 387

$ 285


$ 1,207

$ 731

Diluted earnings per common share (EPS) - adjusted





Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
(GAAP)

$ .41

$ .35

$ (.47)


$ 1.09

$ (.03)

Plus: EPS impact of selected items(b)

-

-

.77


-

.79

Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common
shareholders - adjusted (non-GAAP)

$ .41

$ .35

$ .30


$ 1.09

$ .76



(a)

Net of capital surplus.

(b)

Additional detail provided in Selected Items table on page 25.

GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles; TE = Taxable Equivalent

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in millions)










9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

Assets



Loans

$ 105,902

$ 106,389

$ 105,346


Loans held for sale

998

530

1,058


Securities available for sale

40,456

40,669

34,169


Held-to-maturity securities

7,509

6,914

7,702


Trading account assets

972

1,374

1,404


Short-term investments

13,334

11,564

22,796


Other investments

921

1,058

1,117



Total earning assets

170,092

168,498

173,592


Allowance for loan and lease losses

(1,444)

(1,446)

(1,494)


Cash and due from banks

1,938

1,766

1,276


Premises and equipment

606

599

624


Goodwill

2,752

2,752

2,752


Other intangible assets

13

18

34


Corporate-owned life insurance

4,428

4,423

4,379


Accrued income and other assets

8,803

8,654

8,323


Discontinued assets

221

235

277



Total assets

$ 187,409

$ 185,499

$ 189,763







Liabilities



Deposits in domestic offices:






Interest-bearing deposits

$ 122,425

$ 119,230

$ 119,995



Noninterest-bearing deposits

28,340

27,675

30,358



Total deposits

150,765

146,905

150,353


Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

10

20

44


Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

1,339

2,754

2,359


Accrued expense and other liabilities

4,276

4,273

4,478


Long-term debt

10,917

12,063

15,677



Total liabilities

167,307

166,015

172,911







Equity



Preferred stock

2,500

2,500

2,500


Common shares

1,257

1,257

1,257


Capital surplus

6,002

5,971

6,149


Retained earnings

15,111

14,886

15,066


Treasury stock, at cost

(2,619)

(2,629)

(4,839)


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,149)

(2,501)

(3,281)



Key shareholders' equity

20,102

19,484

16,852

Total liabilities and equity

$ 187,409

$ 185,499

$ 189,763







Common shares outstanding (000)

1,112,952

1,112,453

991,251

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)




Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024

Interest income






Loans

$ 1,466

$ 1,443

$ 1,516


$ 4,310

$ 4,578


Loans held for sale

18

11

18


43

40


Securities available for sale

408

411

298


1,211

789


Held-to-maturity securities

64

61

70


188

218


Trading account assets

11

16

15


44

45


Short-term investments

156

157

244


487

578


Other investments

8

8

14


25

47



Total interest income

2,131

2,107

2,175


6,308

6,295

Interest expense






Deposits

748

730

887


2,231

2,486


Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

4

4

1


9

3


Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

14

34

43


75

140


Long-term debt

181

198

292


572

952



Total interest expense

947

966

1,223


2,887

3,581

Net interest income

1,184

1,141

952


3,421

2,714

Provision for credit losses

107

138

95


363

296

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,077

1,003

857


3,058

2,418

Noninterest income






Trust and investment services income

150

146

140


435

415


Investment banking and debt placement fees

184

178

171


537

467


Cards and payments income

86

85

84


253

246


Service charges on deposit accounts

75

73

67


217

196


Corporate services income

72

76

69


213

206


Commercial mortgage servicing fees

73

70

73


219

190


Corporate-owned life insurance income

35

32

36


100

102


Consumer mortgage income

14

15

12


42

42


Operating lease income and other leasing gains

11

14

16


34

61


Other income

8

1

(2)


16

28


Net securities gains (losses)

(6)

-

(935)


(6)

(948)



Total noninterest income

702

690

(269)


2,060

1,005

Noninterest expense






Personnel

742

705

670


2,127

1,980


Net occupancy

65

69

66


201

199


Computer processing

105

107

104


319

307


Business services and professional fees

44

48

41


132

119


Equipment

20

21

20


61

60


Operating lease expense

9

10

14


30

48


Marketing

22

24

21


67

61


Other expense

170

170

158


525

542



Total noninterest expense

1,177

1,154

1,094


3,462

3,316

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

602

539

(506)


1,656

107


Income taxes (benefit)

112

116

(95)


337

26

Income (loss) from continuing operations

490

423

(411)


1,319

81


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

(1)

2

1


-

2

Net income (loss)

$ 489

$ 425

$ (410)


$ 1,319

$ 83










Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$ 454

$ 387

$ (447)


$ 1,211

$ (27)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders

453

389

(446)


1,211

(25)

Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$ .41

$ .35

$ (.47)


$ 1.10

$ (.03)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

-

-


-

-

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

.41

.35

(.47)


1.10

(.03)

Per common share - assuming dilution





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders

$ .41

$ .35

$ (.47)


$ 1.09

$ (.03)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

-

-


-

-

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)

.41

.35

(.47)


1.09

(.03)










Cash dividends declared per common share

$ .205

$ .205

$ .205


$ .615

$ .615










Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)

1,100,830

1,100,033

948,979


1,099,520

936,962


Effect of common share options and other stock awards(b)

9,845

7,177

-


8,864

-

Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (c)

1,110,675

1,107,210

948,979


1,108,384

936,962



(a)

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

(b)

For periods ended in a loss from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders, anti-dilutive instruments have been excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings per share.

(c)

Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)



Third Quarter 2025

Second Quarter 2025

Third Quarter 2024

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)


Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)


Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Assets











Loans: (b), (c)













Commercial and industrial (d)

$ 56,571

$ 858

6.02 %

$ 55,604

$ 838

6.04 %


$ 53,121

$ 847

6.34 %


Real estate - commercial mortgage

13,697

208

6.02

13,311

200

6.02


13,864

225

6.46


Real estate - construction

2,744

48

6.96

2,873

50

6.95


3,077

59

7.65


Commercial lease financing

2,385

22

3.62

2,524

22

3.59


2,988

26

3.46


Total commercial loans

75,397

1,136

5.98

74,312

1,110

5.99


73,050

1,157

6.30


Real estate - residential mortgage

19,140

160

3.34

19,446

162

3.34


20,215

167

3.30


Home equity loans

5,934

84

5.65

6,091

86

5.63


6,634

100

5.98


Other consumer loans

4,825

63

5.17

4,946

63

5.09


5,426

69

5.08


Credit cards

931

32

13.50

920

31

13.44


919

35

15.22


Total consumer loans

30,830

339

4.38

31,403

342

4.36


33,194

371

4.46


Total loans

106,227

1,475

5.51

105,715

1,452

5.51


106,244

1,528

5.73


Loans held for sale

1,291

18

5.81

770

11

5.72


1,098

18

6.54


Securities available for sale (b), (e)

40,310

408

3.77

40,714

411

3.76


36,700

298

2.87


Held-to-maturity securities (b)

7,168

64

3.59

7,038

61

3.46


7,838

70

3.58


Trading account assets

922

11

4.61

1,259

16

5.32


1,142

15

5.08


Short-term investments

13,463

156

4.60

13,489

157

4.67


17,773

244

5.47


Other investments (e)

966

8

3.29

1,015

8

3.41


1,193

14

4.77


Total earning assets

170,347

2,140

4.92

170,000

2,116

4.90


171,988

2,187

4.93


Allowance for loan and lease losses

(1,443)


(1,424)




(1,533)




Accrued income and other assets

18,234


18,224




17,154




Discontinued assets

227


239




284




Total assets

$ 187,365


$ 187,039




$ 187,893



Liabilities











Money market deposits

$ 41,953

$ 265

2.51 %

$ 42,586

$ 276

2.60 %


$ 40,379

$ 309

3.04 %


Demand deposits

60,597

346

2.26

57,155

309

2.17


56,087

365

2.59


Savings deposits

4,478

1

.05

4,631

1

.06


4,967

3

.22


Time deposits

15,239

136

3.54

15,601

144

3.70


17,870

210

4.68


Total interest-bearing deposits

122,267

748

2.43

119,973

730

2.44


119,303

887

2.96


Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under repurchase agreements

368

4

4.32

415

4

4.28


98

1

4.48


Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

1,372

14

3.91

3,288

34

4.27


3,172

43

5.44


Long-term debt (f)

11,071

181

6.53

12,088

198

6.55


16,422

292

7.09


Total interest-bearing liabilities

135,078

947

2.78

135,764

966

2.86


138,995

1,223

3.50


Noninterest-bearing deposits

28,107


27,473




28,468




Accrued expense and other liabilities

4,289


4,295




4,387




Discontinued liabilities (f)

227


239




284




Total liabilities

$ 167,701


$ 167,771




$ 172,134



Equity











Total equity

$ 19,664


$ 19,268




$ 15,759




Total liabilities and equity

$ 187,365


$ 187,039




$ 187,893



Interest rate spread (TE)



2.14 %


2.04 %




1.43 %

Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin
(TE)


$ 1,193

2.75 %

$ 1,150

2.66 %



$ 964

2.17 %

TE adjustment (b)


9


9




12



Net interest income, GAAP basis


$ 1,184


$ 1,141




$ 952




(a)

Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (f) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.

(b)

Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024.

(c)

For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.

(d)

Commercial and industrial average balances include $214 million, $218 million, and $215 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively.

(e)

Yield presented is calculated on the basis of amortized cost excluding fair value hedge basis adjustments. The average amortized cost for securities available for sale was $43.1 billion, $43.8 billion, and $41.6 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively. Yield based on the fair value of securities available for sale was 4.05%, 4.03%, and 3.25% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively.

(f)

A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)



Nine months ended September 30, 2025

Nine months ended September 30, 2024

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Balance

Interest (a)

Rate (a)

Assets







Loans: (b), (c)









Commercial and industrial (d)

$ 55,317

$ 2,496

6.03 %

$ 54,309

$ 2,561

6.30 %


Real estate - commercial mortgage

13,359

600

6.00

14,328

671

6.25


Real estate - construction

2,840

147

6.92

3,046

172

7.56


Commercial lease financing

2,520

68

3.58

3,175

81

3.38


Total commercial loans

74,036

3,311

5.98

74,858

3,485

6.22


Real estate - residential mortgage

19,439

487

3.34

20,514

508

3.30


Home equity loans

6,090

256

5.63

6,824

305

5.98


Other consumer loans

4,951

189

5.09

5,607

211

5.02


Credit cards

923

94

13.66

935

104

14.92


Total consumer loans

31,403

1,026

4.36

33,880

1,128

4.44


Total loans

105,439

4,337

5.50

108,738

4,613

5.67


Loans held for sale

960

43

6.03

862

40

6.14


Securities available for sale (b), (e)

40,118

1,211

3.74

36,850

789

2.48


Held-to-maturity securities (b)

7,160

188

3.50

8,127

218

3.58


Trading account assets

1,158

44

5.08

1,161

45

5.23


Short-term investments

14,048

487

4.63

13,929

578

5.55


Other investments (e)

972

25

3.47

1,221

47

5.12


Total earning assets

169,855

6,335

4.89

170,888

6,330

4.79


Allowance for loan and lease losses

(1,423)


(1,524)




Accrued income and other assets

18,247


17,327




Discontinued assets

240


306




Total assets

$ 186,919


$ 186,997



Liabilities







Money market deposits

$ 42,182

$ 816

2.59 %

$ 39,139

$ 863

2.94 %


Other demand deposits

58,416

965

2.21

55,619

1,062

2.55


Savings deposits

4,572

3

.06

5,136

6

.16


Time deposits

15,816

447

3.78

16,113

555

4.60


Total interest-bearing deposits

120,986

2,231

2.47

116,007

2,486

2.86


Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

295

9

4.26

109

3

4.44


Bank notes and other short-term borrowings

2,308

75

4.35

3,371

140

5.55


Long-term debt (f)

11,643

572

6.57

18,386

952

6.90


Total interest-bearing liabilities

135,232

2,887

2.85

137,873

3,581

3.47


Noninterest-bearing deposits

27,807


28,947




Accrued expense and other liabilities

4,447


4,908




Discontinued liabilities (f)

240


306




Total liabilities

$ 167,726


$ 172,034



Equity







Total equity

19,193


14,963




Total liabilities and equity

$ 186,919


$ 186,997



Interest rate spread (TE)



2.04 %


1.32 %

Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)


$ 3,448

2.66 %

$ 2,749

2.08 %

TE adjustment (b)


27


35



Net interest income, GAAP basis


$ 3,421


$ 2,714











(a)

Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (f) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.

(b)

Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively.

(c)

For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.

(d)

Commercial and industrial average balances include $215 million and $215 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively.

(e)

Yield presented is calculated on the basis of amortized cost excluding fair value hedge basis adjustments. The average amortized cost for securities available for sale was $43.2 billion and $42.4 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively. Yield based on the fair value of securities available for sale was 4.02% and 2.85% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively.

(f)

A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in millions)









Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024

Personnel (a)

$ 742

$ 705

$ 670


$ 2,127

$ 1,980

Net occupancy

65

69

66


201

199

Computer processing

105

107

104


319

307

Business services and professional fees

44

48

41


132

119

Equipment

20

21

20


61

60

Operating lease expense

9

10

14


30

48

Marketing

22

24

21


67

61

Other expense

170

170

158


525

542

Total noninterest expense

$ 1,177

$ 1,154

$ 1,094


$ 3,462

$ 3,316

Average full-time equivalent employees (b)

17,414

17,105

16,805


17,169

16,734



(a)

Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.

(b)

The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense

(Dollars in millions)









Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024

Salaries and contract labor

$ 437

$ 427

$ 408


$ 1,269

$ 1,191

Incentive and stock-based compensation

190

168

162


516

464

Employee benefits

112

108

99


329

323

Severance

3

2

1


13

2

Total personnel expense

$ 742

$ 705

$ 670


$ 2,127

$ 1,980

Loan Composition

(Dollars in millions)











Change 9/30/2025 vs.

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

Commercial and industrial (a)(b)

$ 56,791

$ 56,058

$ 52,774


1.3 %

7.6 %

Commercial real estate:







Commercial mortgage

13,378

13,862

13,637


(3.5)

(1.9)

Construction

2,817

2,830

3,093


(.5)

(8.9)

Total commercial real estate loans

16,195

16,692

16,730


(3.0)

(3.2)

Commercial lease financing (b)

2,333

2,472

2,913


(5.6)

(19.9)

Total commercial loans

75,319

75,222

72,417


.1

4.0

Real estate - residential mortgage

19,008

19,330

20,122


(1.7)

(5.5)

Home equity loans

5,863

6,023

6,555


(2.7)

(10.6)

Other consumer loans

4,779

4,881

5,338


(2.1)

(10.5)

Credit cards

933

933

914


-

2.1

Total consumer loans

30,583

31,167

32,929


(1.9)

(7.1)

Total loans (c), (d)

$ 105,902

$ 106,389

$ 105,346


(.5) %

.5 %



(a)

Loan balances include $212 million, $220 million, and $219 million of commercial credit card balances at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively.

(b)

Commercial and industrial includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $261 million at September 30, 2024. Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $1 million, $2 million, and $3 million at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables.

(c)

Total loans exclude loans of $216 million at September 30, 2025, $230 million at June 30, 2025, and $272 million at September 30, 2024, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.

(d)

Accrued interest of $472 million, $465 million, and $480 million at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition

(Dollars in millions)













Change 9/30/2025 vs.

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

Commercial and industrial

$ 130

$ 158

$ 250


(17.7) %

(48.0) %

Real estate - commercial mortgage

806

290

747


177.9

7.9

Real estate - residential mortgage

62

82

61


(24.4)

1.6

Total loans held for sale

$ 998

$ 530

$ 1,058


88.3 %

(5.7) %

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale

(Dollars in millions)








3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

Balance at beginning of period

$ 530

$ 811

$ 797

$ 1,058

$ 517

New originations

3,471

1,806

1,840

2,915

2,473

Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net

-

(71)

6

-

(16)

Loan sales

(2,956)

(2,012)

(1,695)

(3,039)

(1,889)

Loan draws (payments), net

(42)

(1)

(138)

(136)

(28)

Valuation and other adjustments

(5)

(3)

1

(1)

1

Balance at end of period

$ 998

$ 530

$ 811

$ 797

$ 1,058

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)









Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024

Average loans outstanding

$ 106,227

$ 105,715

$ 106,244


$ 105,439

$ 108,738

Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period

$ 1,446

$ 1,429

$ 1,547


$ 1,409

$ 1,508

Loans charged off:







Commercial and industrial

87

94

131


243

279








Real estate - commercial mortgage

27

6

7


69

22

Real estate - construction

-

-

-


-

-

Total commercial real estate loans

27

6

7


69

22

Commercial lease financing

-

2

-


2

6

Total commercial loans

114

102

138


314

307

Real estate - residential mortgage

-

-

-


1

2

Home equity loans

-

-

1


1

2

Other consumer loans

15

13

17


42

49

Credit cards

11

12

11


35

35

Total consumer loans

26

25

29


79

88

Total loans charged off

140

127

167


393

395

Recoveries:







Commercial and industrial

21

19

7


50

46








Real estate - commercial mortgage

-

1

1


1

2

Real estate - construction

-

-

-


-

-

Total commercial real estate loans

-

1

1


1

2

Commercial lease financing

-

-

-


-

5

Total commercial loans

21

20

8


51

53

Real estate - residential mortgage

1

1

1


3

4

Home equity loans

-

1

1


2

2

Other consumer loans

2

2

2


6

6

Credit cards

2

1

1


5

4

Total consumer loans

5

5

5


16

16

Total recoveries

26

25

13


67

69

Net loan charge-offs

(114)

(102)

(154)


(326)

(326)

Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses

112

119

101


361

312

Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period

$ 1,444

$ 1,446

$ 1,494


$ 1,444

$ 1,494








Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period

$ 297

$ 278

$ 286


$ 290

$ 296

Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments

(5)

19

(6)


2

(16)

Other

-

-

-


-

-

Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a)

$ 292

$ 297

$ 280


$ 292

$ 280








Total allowance for credit losses at end of period

$ 1,736

$ 1,743

$ 1,774


$ 1,736

$ 1,774








Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.42 %

.39 %

.58 %


.41 %

.40 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.36

1.36

1.42


1.36

1.42

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.64

1.64

1.68


1.64

1.68

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

219

208

205


219

205

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

264

250

244


264

244








Discontinued operations - education lending business:







Loans charged off

$ 1

$ 1

$ 1


$ 2

$ 3

Recoveries

1

-

-


1

1

Net loan charge-offs

$ -

$ (1)

$ (1)


$ (1)

$ (2)



(a)

Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)


3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

Net loan charge-offs

$ 114

$ 102

$ 110

$ 114

$ 154

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.42 %

.39 %

.43 %

.43 %

.58 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$ 1,444

$ 1,446

$ 1,429

$ 1,409

$ 1,494

Allowance for credit losses (a)

1,736

1,743

1,707

1,699

1,774

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans

1.36 %

1.36 %

1.36 %

1.35 %

1.42 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans

1.64

1.64

1.63

1.63

1.68

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans

219

208

208

186

205

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

264

250

249

224

244

Nonperforming loans at period end

$ 658

$ 696

$ 686

$ 758

$ 728

Nonperforming assets at period end

668

707

700

772

741

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans

.62 %

.65 %

.65 %

.73 %

.69 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other
nonperforming assets

.63

.66

.67

.74

.70



(a)

Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)


9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

Commercial and industrial

$ 253

$ 280

$ 288

$ 322

$ 365







Real estate - commercial mortgage

214

226

206

243

176

Real estate - construction

-

-

-

-

-

Total commercial real estate loans

214

226

206

243

176

Commercial lease financing

-

-

-

-

-

Total commercial loans

467

506

494

565

541

Real estate - residential mortgage

98

95

94

92

87

Home equity loans

82

84

87

89

90

Other Consumer loans

4

4

4

5

4

Credit cards

7

7

7

7

6

Total consumer loans

191

190

192

193

187

Total nonperforming loans (a)

658

696

686

758

728

OREO

10

11

14

14

13

Total nonperforming assets

$ 668

$ 707

$ 700

$ 772

$ 741

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

$ 110

$ 74

$ 86

$ 90

$ 166

Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days

254

266

281

206

184

Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations - education lending business

2

2

1

2

2

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans

.62 %

.65 %

.65 %

.73 %

.69 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other
nonperforming assets

.63

.66

.67

.74

.70

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations

(Dollars in millions)


3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

Balance at beginning of period

$ 696

$ 686

$ 758

$ 728

$ 710

Loans placed on nonaccrual status

210

233

170

309

271

Charge-offs

(140)

(127)

(126)

(131)

(167)

Loans sold

(13)

-

-

(13)

(32)

Payments

(68)

(74)

(57)

(111)

(37)

Transfers to OREO

(1)

(1)

(2)

(2)

(1)

Loans returned to accrual status

(26)

(21)

(57)

(22)

(16)

Balance at end of period

$ 658

$ 696

$ 686

$ 758

$ 728

Line of Business Results

(Dollars in millions)

















Change 3Q25 vs.

3Q25

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q25

3Q24

Consumer Bank







Summary of operations







Total revenue (TE)

$ 935

$ 912

$ 871

$ 865

$ 800


2.5 %

16.9 %

Provision for credit losses

40

55

43

43

52


(27.3)

(23.1)

Noninterest expense

695

696

675

713

649


(.1)

7.1

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

152

122

116

83

75


24.6

102.7

Average loans and leases

35,363

36,137

36,819

37,567

38,332


(2.1)

(7.7)

Average deposits

87,692

88,002

88,306

87,476

86,431


(.4)

1.5

Net loan charge-offs

49

40

52

63

54


22.5

(9.3)

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.55 %

.44 %

.57 %

.67 %

.56 %


25.0

(1.8)

Nonperforming assets at period end

$ 197

$ 196

$ 201

$ 201

$ 195


.5

1.0

Return on average allocated equity

20.19 %

16.20 %

15.15 %

10.24 %

9.01 %


24.6

124.1










Commercial Bank







Summary of operations







Total revenue (TE)

$ 1,014

$ 974

$ 942

$ 1001

$ 866


4.1 %

17.1 %

Provision for credit losses

68

84

75

(3)

41


(19.0)

65.9

Noninterest expense

482

449

462

515

444


7.3

8.6

Net income (loss) attributable to Key

367

349

321

381

299


5.2

22.7

Average loans and leases

70,326

69,087

67,056

66,691

67,452


1.8

4.3

Average loans held for sale

1,224

707

754

1,247

998


73.1

22.6

Average deposits

58,483

55,886

57,436

59,687

58,696


4.6

(.4)

Net loan charge-offs

64

62

57

52

99


3.2

(35.4)

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans

.36 %

.36 %

.34 %

.31 %

.58 %


-

(37.9)

Nonperforming assets at period end

$ 471

$ 511

$ 499

$ 571

$ 546


(7.8)

(13.7)

Return on average allocated equity

14.87 %

14.45 %

13.77 %

15.62 %

11.98 %


2.9

24.1


TE = Taxable Equivalent; N/M = Not Meaningful

Selected Items Impact on Earnings

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)


Pretax (a)


After-tax at marginal rate (a)

Quarter to date results

Amount

Net Income

EPS (c)(e)

Three months ended September 30, 2025



FDIC special assessment (other expense)(d)

$ 5

$ 4

$ -

Three months ended June 30, 2025



No items

-


-

-

Three months ended March 31, 2025



No items

-


-

-

Three months ended December 31, 2024



Loss on sale of securities(b)

(915)


(657)

(0.66)

Scotiabank investment agreement valuation (other income)

(3)


(2)

-

FDIC special assessment (other expense)(d)

3


2

-

Three months ended September 30, 2024



Loss on sale of securities(b)

(918)


(737)

(0.77)

FDIC special assessment (other expense)(d)

6


5

-

Three months ended June 30, 2024



FDIC special assessment (other expense)(d)

(5)


(4)

-

Three months ended March 31, 2024



FDIC special assessment (other expense)(d)

(29)


(22)

(0.02)






Year to date results



Nine months ended September 30, 2025



FDIC special assessment (other expense)(d)

$ 5

$ 4

$ -

Nine months ended September 30, 2024



Loss on sale of securities

(918)


(737)

(0.77)

FDIC special assessment (other expense)(d)

(28)


(21)

(0.02)








(a)

Favorable (unfavorable) impact.

(b)

After-tax loss on sale of securities for the three months ended September 30, 2024 adjusted to reflect impact of GAAP accounting for income taxes in interim periods, with related adjustments recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024.

(c)

Impact to EPS reflected on a fully diluted basis.

(d)

In November 2023, the FDIC issued a final rule implementing a special assessment on insured depository institutions to recover the loss to the FDIC's deposit insurance fund (DIF) associated with protecting uninsured depositors following the 2023 closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. KeyCorp recorded the initial loss estimate related to the special assessment during the fourth quarter of 2023. Amounts reflected for the three-months ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, September 30, 2024, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2025, represent adjustments from initial estimates based on quarterly invoices received from the FDIC.

(e)

Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

SOURCE KeyCorp

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.