OTC Markets Group Welcomes Seneca Bancorp, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced that Seneca Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: SNNF), the holding company for Seneca Savings Bank, National Association, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Seneca Bancorp, Inc. is the successor corporation to Seneca Financial Corp. and upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCID Basic Market.

Seneca Bancorp, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "SNNF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are proud to announce that Seneca Bancorp, Inc. common stock is now quoted on the OTCQX Market, the highest level market of OTC Markets Group. This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to transparency, sound governance, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for our company, enhancing our visibility and accessibility to U.S. investors while maintaining a cost-effective approach. We believe this upgrade will further strengthen investor confidence and support our continued growth," said Joseph G. Vitale, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seneca Bancorp, Inc.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a Stifel company acted, as the company's OTCQX corporate broker.

About Seneca Bancorp, Inc.

Seneca Bancorp, Inc. is the successor corporation to Seneca Financial Corp. and the bank holding company for Seneca Savings Bank, National Association (the "Bank"), a national banking association headquartered in Baldwinsville, New York. The Bank has five full-service locations in Onondaga and Madison Counties in New York. Additional information about the Bank is available at www.senecasavings.com .

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .