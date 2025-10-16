nCino, Inc.: nCino Wins Gold in 2025 Datos Impact Award for Best Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics Innovation

nCino Banking Advisor recognized for transforming the way financial institutions operate with purpose-built AI

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions, today announced that it has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Datos Insights Impact Award Gold Medal for Best Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics Innovation. The Company was recognized for nCino Banking Advisor, its AI-powered conversational interface designed specifically for bank and credit union employees.

Banking Advisor leverages nCino's proprietary agent framework and banking-specific AI models, underpinned by the Company's robust data. With 13 years of platform usage across 2,800+ financial institutions and trillions in processed loan history, nCino data powers a differentiated understanding of industry terminology, regulatory requirements, and standard banking processes. Unlike standalone AI tools that require workflow disruption, Banking Advisor operates as a native interface within the nCino Platform, providing role-based personalization that adapts to individual user needs while delivering just-in-time intelligence in accessible language.

"Unlike the proliferation of generic AI chatbots, Banking Advisor demonstrates the power of purpose-built, domain-specific intelligence that understands the unique requirements and constraints of banking operations," noted Gilles Ubaghs, Commercial Banking and Payments Team analyst at Datos Insights. "The solution's deep integration approach addresses one of the primary adoption barriers for AI in financial services-the disruption of established workflows that employees rely on for efficiency and compliance."

Banking Advisor enables institutions to file documents 3.5 times faster by automating document filing and routine tasks, freeing staff to focus on higher-value activities like relationship building.

"This award is a fantastic achievement and I'm proud to see Banking Advisor recognized for the intelligent foundation it's allowing us to build and iterate on at nCino," said Sean Desmond, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at nCino. "As we advance toward agentic workflows and expand our analytics capabilities, we're creating a future where every financial institution, regardless of size, can compete with the operational sophistication of the largest banks while delivering the personalized service of a community institution."

nCino continues to build and enhance Banking Advisor and its entire intelligent banking platform to deliver significant efficiency gains across banking operations. The Company's most recent innovations include a recent wave of enhancements to the nCino Mortgage Suiteand the launch of nCino Integration Gateway. Earlier this month, nCino also launched Operations Analytics Pro, an intelligence layer that transforms banking data into competitive advantage. The solution provides executives with peer benchmarking capabilities and operational insights derived from nCino's extensive data community, enabling data-driven decision-making without custom development or complex implementation.

Together, these innovations reflect nCino's broader commitment to embedding intelligence across the platform, creating an interconnected environment where AI-powered tools like Banking Advisor work seamlessly alongside advanced analytics and automation capabilities to drive institutional transformation.

About nCino

About the Datos Insights Impact Awards The Datos Insights Impact Awards recognize companies that are driving meaningful transformation in financial services through innovative technology solutions. Award winners are selected based on their ability to deliver measurable business impact, advance industry best practices, and demonstrate thought leadership in their respective categories.

