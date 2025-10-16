Sunshine Biopharma Inc.: Sunshine Biopharma Launches Cholesterol Fighting Medicine Pravastatin

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) (the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company offering and researching life-saving medicines in a variety of therapeutic areas including oncology and antivirals today announced that its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Nora Pharma Inc., has launched Pravastatin, a generic prescription drug in the therapeutic class of Lipid Metabolism Regulators.

Pravastatin is a generic version of Pravachol®. Pravastatin is a statin medication that works by lowering bad cholesterol (LDL) and increasing good cholesterol (HDL) in the blood. This helps prevent heart attacks, strokes, and other serious cardiovascular conditions. With cardiovascular disease remaining a top global health challenge, Nora Pharma is committed to providing effective, accessible treatment options.

Nora Pharma's Pravastatin is available in strengths of 10 mg, 20 mg, and 40 mg, and comes in bottles of 100 tablets.

According to IQVIA, the Canadian market of cholesterol lowering drugs is estimated to reach USD $582 million by the end of 2025. IQVIA further estimates that the cholesterol lowering drugs market in Canada will expand at a CAGR of 8% per year, reaching USD $1.07 billion by 2033. Globally, Biospace projects the lipid-lowering drugs market size to surpass USD $46.58 billion by 2033.

"We are excited to introduce Pravastatin to the market," said Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. "This launch reinforces our dedication to improving patient outcomes through innovative therapies that address critical health needs."

About Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

Sunshine Biopharma currently has 74 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada and more than 12 additional drugs scheduled to be launched in 2026. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma is conducting a proprietary drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA, an mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle targeted for liver cancer, and (ii) PLpro protease inhibitor, a small molecule for treatment of SARS Coronavirus infections. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinebiopharma.com.

