Southwest Utility Doubles Human Risk Index with Living Security's HRM Platform

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Living Security, the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), announced that a major electric and water utility in the Southwest U.S. has adopted Unify to uncover and reduce hidden workforce risk across nearly 10,000 employees. In twelve months, the utility doubled its Human Risk Index (HRI) , achieved 3× greater visibility into risky behaviors without adding burden to staff, improved late-week phishing vigilance, and automated phishing response, saving analysts hours each week.

The utility company first confirmed that unmeasured risk existed but lacked clarity on where it concentrated or how to address it. After a six-to-eight-month baselining period, the team deployed Behavior Scorecards to give employees clear, personal insight into their risk patterns. They then paired scores with optional, contextual training-improving behavior without resorting to blanket programs.

"These results show the HRM blueprint: observe first, act with intention, and measure change," said Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-founder of Living Security. "This utility turned what was invisible into outcomes leadership can fund."

The outcomes mirror independent research. The 2025 Cyentia Institute State of Human Cyber Risk Report found Living Security customers see ~3× visibility into human risk on average-expanding to ~5× as more integrations and signals are connected-directly aligning with the utility's results.

