Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.10.2025 14:02 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Generation Consumer Group Announces Partnership Between Signature Apps and Top Floor Featuring MyRaadr Anti-Bullying Initiative

Company Now Current on OTCID Markets, Strengthening Transparency and Growth Prospects

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTC:NGCG), through its subsidiary Signature Apps, is pleased to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Top Floor, a dynamic brand founded by three professional basketball players dedicated to empowering communities and promoting positive social impact. Together, they are uniting with the MyRaadr App, an innovative platform designed to combat bullying and foster safer, more respectful environments for youth nationwide.

The MyRaadr App perfectly aligns with Top Floor's mission to empower young people, promote respect, and inspire positive decision-making. This partnership represents a powerful step in NGCG's continued efforts to leverage its Signature Apps division for the creation of meaningful, socially responsible technology that drives real change.

Leadership & Founding Members of Top Floor

Gary Smith - NBA2K Motion Capture Athlete, Seven-Time World Slam Dunk Champion, and long-time community activist.

  • Recognized as the 2019 Community Member of the Year in Arizona for his exceptional dedication to youth engagement and outreach.

Zach Andrews - Former Los Angeles Laker and accomplished Hollywood stuntman with major film credits in Space Jam 2, Game of Thrones, and Star Wars.

  • Serves as the official stunt double for NBA superstar LeBron James.

Larry Sanders - NBA First Round Draft Pick and 7-foot entrepreneur.

  • Earned his doctorate and authored a children's book for the visually impaired, extending his influence beyond basketball into education and accessibility.

Shared Mission

Top Floor and the MyRaadr App share a unified vision: to cultivate safer, more inclusive communities while addressing the urgent issue of bullying among youth. Each Top Floor member uses his platform and personal experiences to inspire accountability, equality, and kindness across diverse audiences. "Bullying is an incredibly unacceptable act and mindset for anyone to have. Our goal in this partnership with the MyRaadr App is to use our positive influence to eradicate bullying as much as possible." Stated a Top Floor Spokesperson.

Signature Apps & NGCG: Innovation With Integrity

Through Signature Apps, NGCG continues to expand its portfolio of purpose-driven digital platforms. The MyRaadr partnership exemplifies how the company leverages innovation to address real-world issues, strengthen community engagement, and create measurable social impact.

In addition to this exciting collaboration, New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. is proud to announce it is now current on OTCIQ Markets. This milestone underscores the company's renewed commitment to transparency, accountability, and corporate compliance, positioning NGCG for accelerated growth and enhanced shareholder confidence.

Becoming current on OTCIQ represents a major step forward for the company as it executes its next phase of development in both its technology and media initiatives. This updated compliance status allows NGCG to communicate effectively with investors, expand business opportunities, and continue building trust in the public markets.

About New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTC:NGCG)
New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. is a diversified holdings and development company focused on technology, lifestyle, and community-driven applications through its subsidiary Signature Apps. The company's mission is to combine digital innovation with social impact, empowering users through meaningful platforms that inspire connection, safety, and growth.

About Signature Apps
Signature Apps develops and manages cutting-edge mobile platforms designed to enhance communication, education, and well-being. Its growing suite of applications includes projects focused on safety, youth empowerment, and digital community engagement.

Contact:
Investor Relations
New Generation Consumer Group, Inc.
Email: info@signatureapps.io
Website: www.signatureapps.io

SOURCE: Signature Apps



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-generation-consumer-group-otc-ngcg-announces-partnership-between-signature-1087449

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.