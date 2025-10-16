Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
Get Thin MD Partners With Hume Health to Offer Advanced Health Tracking Tools to Patients

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Get Thin MD, a premier telemedicine platform for medical weight loss and comprehensive wellness treatments, today announced a new partnership with Hume Health, a leader in personalized health technology. This collaboration will provide Get Thin MD patients with exclusive, discounted access to Hume Health's innovative Body Pod and Hume Band. In turn, qualified Hume Health customers will receive access to Get Thin MD's medical weight loss programs at an exclusive discounted rate, creating a holistic approach to achieving long-term health

Get Thin MD connects patients with licensed healthcare providers who offer access to GLP-1 and GIP medications through a simple and convenient online platform. The partnership with Hume Health enhances this medical support by empowering patients with tools to measure and understand key health metrics beyond weight, including skeletal muscle mass, body fat percentage, and metabolic rate. This provides a more holistic view of their health and progress.

"Our primary goal is to support patients in achieving sustainable, long-term health outcomes, not just weight loss," said Dr. Robert G. Darling, Chief Medical Officer of Get Thin MD. "While medications are a powerful tool, understanding changes in body composition is critical for success. This partnership with Hume Health gives our patients access to best-in-class technology to see the bigger picture. It allows them to track improvements in muscle mass and metabolic health, providing the data and motivation needed to build lasting habits. This aligns perfectly with our company's commitment to patient-first, evidence-based care."

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to making long-term health more affordable and accessible. By combining Get Thin MD's medical expertise and direct-to-door prescription delivery with Hume Health's intuitive tracking tools, patients are given a comprehensive solution to not only reach their goals but also to track, understand, and celebrate their progress in a sustainable way.

About Get Thin MD
Get Thin MD is a premier telemedicine platform dedicated to connecting eligible patients with licensed healthcare professionals specializing in medical weight loss and other innovative treatments. Through its popular online platform trusted by over 40,000 patients nationwide, Get Thin MD offers access to evidence-based treatment plans, including GLP-1 and GIP medications, along with personalized wellness support. Committed to patient-centered care and clinical excellence, Get Thin MD has become one of the most trusted names in weight loss solutions.

About Hume Health
Hume Health is a health technology company dedicated to making personalized health insights accessible to everyone. Its flagship Body Pod and new Hume Band empower users to track essential health metrics, monitor progress over time, and build habits that last.

Contact Information

Cole Smith
Co-Founder and CEO of Get Thin MD
media@getthinusa.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/get-thin-md-partners-with-hume-health-to-offer-advanced-health-tracki-1087517

