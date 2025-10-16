Trane Technologies: Cooling the Cloud: Innovation at the Heart of Data Centers

Healthy Spaces Podcast Season 5 Episode 9: As AI drives growth in data centers, climate tech is helping build a more sustainable digital future.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Watch Season 5 Episode 9: Cooling the Cloud: Innovation at the Heart of Data Centers

The digital world is expanding at lightning speed, powered by vast data centers that have become the critical infrastructure of our time. From streaming services to AI breakthroughs, these facilities are the engines of growth and innovation. And with that power come important challenges: massive energy use, complex cooling demands, and the need to consider sustainability in an industry in continuous evolution.

In this episode, we hear from Scott Smith, Director of Mission Critical Offerings at Trane Technologies, and Dr. Dereje Agonafer, Presidential Distinguished Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at the University of Texas at Arlington. Together, they unpack the scale of the data center boom, explore the cutting-edge cooling technologies reshaping the industry, and share why collaboration between industry and academia is essential to building a more energy efficient data center model and a more sustainable digital future.

Featured in this Episode:

Hosts:

Dominique Silva, Marketing Leader EMEA, Trane Technologies

Scott Tew, Vice President Sustainability and Managing Director, Center for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, Trane Technologies

Guests:

Scott Smith, Director of Mission Critical, Trane

Dr. Dereje Agonafer, Presidential Distinguished Professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, University of Texas at Arlington

About Healthy Spaces

Healthy Spaces is a podcast by Trane Technologies where experts and disruptors explore how climate technology and innovation are transforming the spaces where we live, work, learn and play.

This season, hosts Dominique Silva and Scott Tew bring a fresh batch of uplifting stories, featuring inspiring people who are overcoming challenges to drive positive change across multiple industries. We'll discover how technology and AI can drive business growth, and help the planet breathe a little bit easier.

Listen and subscribe to Healthy Spaces on your favorite podcast platforms:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

YouTube

Amazon Music

How are you making an impact? What sustainable innovation do you think will change the world?

Share your story with us and learn more about the Healthy Spaces Podcast.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Trane Technologies

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/cooling-the-cloud-innovation-at-the-heart-of-data-centers-1087645