Langhorne, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - TEN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XHLD) ("TEN Holdings" or the "Company"), through its subsidiary, Ten Events, Inc., a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services, announced today that it will be presenting at the 19th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, October 21st at 1:30 PM PT at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. Randolph Wilson Jones III, CEO of TEN Holding, Inc. will be delivering the Company's presentation.

"The Main Event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. There is no organization on planet Earth that cares more about small companies succeeding than LD. To be able to connect with our community in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable brings me considerable joy. We look forward to welcoming all of our patrons and ensuring that they have a wonderful time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

"We're thrilled to be participating in the LD Micro Main Event XIX," said Randolph Wilson Jones III, CEO of TEN Holdings, Inc. "This event provides an outstanding platform to share our Company's story, connect directly with investors, and discuss the exciting opportunities ahead for TEN Holdings. We view events such as the LD Micro as valuable opportunities to highlight the recent progress we've made and explore new strategies to accelerate our growth and create long-term value for our shareholders moving forward."

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date: Tuesday, October 21st

Time: 1:30 PM PT

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About TEN Holdings, Inc.

The Company, through its subsidiary, Ten Events, Inc., is a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services headquartered in Pennsylvania. The Company mainly produces virtual and hybrid events and physical events. Virtual and hybrid events involve virtual and hybrid event planning, production and broadcasting services, and continuing education services, all of which are supported by the Company's proprietary Xyvid Pro Platform. Physical events mainly involve live streaming and video recording of physical events. To learn more, visit www.tenholdingsinc.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

