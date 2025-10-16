Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Clarity Metals Corp. (CSE: CMET) (OTC Pink: CLGCF) (FSE: 27G0) ("Clarity" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm receipt of all permits required to conduct drilling on its 100% owned Fecteau Gold Project located in the Province of Quebec (the "Fecteau Property" or "Property"). The Company is committed to further investigating the great potential in the Abitibi.

Figure 1: Location of Fecteau Gold Project showing nearby projects.

Figure 1: Location of Fecteau Gold Project showing nearby projects.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11932/270612_b9f9f7482473baad_002full.jpg

The Company believes that Fecteau Property has demonstrated the mineral potential on the property from historic work and Clarity's last drill campaign intersected some solid results, including high-grade mineralization in FEC-22-05, which intersected 14.91 g/t Au from 149.4 to 150.4 and 5.98 g/t Au & 0.87% Cu in FEC-22-13 over 0.6m from 168.8m in the Fecteau Est showing.1 With only $1.4M spent to date on exploration at the Fecteau Property, Clarity has only started to test the potential of this system and build a geologic model for the belt. Work to date has identified 11 showings, all of which merit further evaluation and have potential to expand.

Clarity's intendeds to execute 5,000m of high priority drill targets (~25 holes) identified, with planned optionality to expand based on in-field outcomes. This campaign aims to test a number of targets favourable for both gold and base metal mineralization. In particular, this proposed program would take substantial step outs on mineralized trends, testing both known trends as well as investigate geologic targets not previously drill tested.

The Fecteau stratigraphy is amenable to VMS-style mineralization with several semi-massive and massive sulphide intercepts containing anomalous copper and zinc in previous drilling. To date the sulphide intercepts are comprised of pyrite and pyrrhotite, but with several kilometres of untested strong conductors identified at the contact between volcanic units represent one of the high priority target areas for the next exploration program. The trend between the intermediate and mafic volcanic rocks along the northern boundary is a strong conductive trend identified through modelling of VTEM EM data in conjunction with the magnetic response and regional geology. Previous drilling in the area was conducted in 1988 may have been collared too far north, drilling over the contact and conductive rocks.

Inclusion of the 2022 field work into the Property's dataset has been valuable in adding to the understanding of the Fecteau Property. Clarity's previous drilling in 2022 included gold intercepts in hole FEC-22-05 and FEC-22-13 at the Fecteau East showing. A prominent structure was encountered in FEC-22-14 which intersected 0.80m of 1.08 g/t Au starting at 262.0m into the Porphyre showing. Drill holes in the VMS targets have successfully intercepted exhalative material containing disseminated to locally massive sulphides and returned anomalous Cu and Zn values in holes FEC-22-04 and FEC-22-09, but follow up drilling is required to continue to target potentially thicker portions of the same stratigraphic horizon.

The airborne triaxial magnetic survey completed in January of 2023 has also been a key piece for lineament identification and structural interpretation unavailable during the previous drill campaigns to identify the current drill targets, particularly around the main regional faults and syncline. Further processing and interpretation of the previous work has identified a number yet untested drill targets. The success of these drill holes will allow further refinement of the model for the Property, particularly testing the VMS potential in the north of the project and further delineation of the structural story around the Fecteau fault that cuts the nose of the Fecteau syncline, which transects the Property and as well as the concession fault which also perpendicularly cuts the syncline.

Figure 2: Drilling on 2022 mag survey.

Figure 2: Drilling on 2022 mag survey.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11932/270612_b9f9f7482473baad_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Drilling on bedrock geology.

Figure 3: Drilling on bedrock geology.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11932/270612_b9f9f7482473baad_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Drill Target Areas for 2025

Figure 4: Drill Target Areas for 2025

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11932/270612_b9f9f7482473baad_005full.jpg

Fecteau Est (6 holes, 1200)

Figure 5: Fecteau Est drill plan

Figure 5: Fecteau Est drill plan

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11932/270612_b9f9f7482473baad_006full.jpg

Follow-up drilling to investigate the potential for additional high-grade structures not previously drilled due to lack of magnetic data to be able to target the second order structures and to follow up on the success of FEC-22-05 (14.91 g/t Au over 1.0 m) intercepting high-grade at depth. 5 holes planned, with additional meters deployable at the time, if merited.

SW Target areas (5 holes, 950m):

Figure 6: SW Target area

Figure 6: SW Target area

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11932/270612_b9f9f7482473baad_007full.jpg

Testing the southern limb of the syncline at the main reverse fault and at lithologic boundaries. In this setup it could allow for testing a couple different structures obliquely. This area has not been previously tested through drilling, particularly with the structural complexity of the area and absence of previous work to hone in, this is an area that will likely see additional drilling come through these initial holes.

North Central Target (600m of drilling 3 holes):

The two northern-most conductors, drilling east of 88-21 and 88-22, which appears to have been too far west and the more recent geophysical surveys indicate that those previous holes were actually drilling into the magnetic and electromagnetic low to the trend. These 3 holes are meant to test where the conductors coalesce and then the highest response on each limb to east of that. These are broadly spaced, so if initial drilling looks prospective, additional holes along trend will planned as the team conducts the drilling.

Figure 7: Northern contact target area.

Figure 7: Northern contact target area.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11932/270612_b9f9f7482473baad_008full.jpg

Anticline Drill Area (9 holes for 1,300m of drilling):

West of Fecteau Est, focusing on the other side of the structural features, relative to the previous drilling and the main NE-SW fault offsetting the western portion of the Fecteau belt, targeting second order structures interpreted from the magnetics and also the regionally mapped syncline hinge.

Figure 8: Anticline and second order structures (Total magnetic intensity, reduced to pole magnetic grid displayed)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11932/270612_b9f9f7482473baad_009full.jpg

These holes are designed as potential scissor holes, if the first hole hits a promising looking structure at -45, aim to undercut on the same setup -65 (this will give approximately 50m separation vertically, quickly testing downdip).

Buteux-Marceau (2 holes 400m):

Buteux-Marceau base and precious metal showing. Previous work included 4.11 g/t Au, but represents a ~1.2km conductor and magnetic high in an oddly mapped part of the belt and a lack of information presently. Mineralization can occur at the boundaries between the mafic to intermediate volcanics or within the basalt transition from pillow to hyaloclastite. This target has strong conductors and surface trench gold values. Previous drilling was prior to the VTEM survey and was stepped too far off now-known EM and also not drilled deep enough to test that conductor. Drilling also pre-dated the trenching in the area, which has provided greater information on the quartz orientation and presence at surface.

Figure 9: Buteux-Marceau Area

Figure 9: Buteux-Marceau Area

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11932/270612_b9f9f7482473baad_010full.jpg

17,815m have been drilled on the Property and in the surrounding area since the mid-1970s with an average depth of only 207m.

