Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC), which is set to rebrand as ZeroStack (the "Company"), the first and largest decentralized AI treasury company, has appointed BitGo Trust Company, Inc. ("BitGo") to provide institutional-grade custody for the Company's $0G treasury.

BitGo, the digital asset infrastructure company, has enabled its clients to securely navigate the digital asset space since 2013 by delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. The appointment of BitGo is proof of the Company's focused approach to transparency, security, regulatory compliance and operational controls as it continues to offer institutional investors exposure to the foundational infrastructure enabling large-scale and cost-efficient AI development.

The Company is investing in the future of AI infrastructure through strategic ownership in 0G, an AI infrastructure company that has created an open and decentralized AI network fueled by the $0G token. 0G is the largest AI-first blockchain that is infinitely scalable and designed to power the future of distributed AI.

"By choosing BitGo, we are showing that security, transparency, and working with regulated and licensed partners are the hallmarks of the Company's value proposition," said Daniel Reis-Faria, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "Custody risk is one of the major concerns among crypto investors. BitGo is the obvious choice to execute and protect our $0G treasury due to their long track record and full suite of services."

"BitGo is proud to serve as the trusted custodian for the Company in its $0G treasury strategy," said Mike Belshe, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of BitGo. "We look forward to helping ZeroStack address its evolving needs in the dynamic digital asset treasury market."

About the Company

Flora Growth Corp., which will be rebranded as ZeroStack, is the first and largest decentralized AI treasury company that is investing in the future of AI infrastructure through strategic ownership in 0G, an AI infrastructure company that has created an open and decentralized AI network fueled by the $0G token. The Company is a global pharmaceutical distributor through its wholly owned subsidiary Phatebo GmbH. For more information, visit https://zerostack.ai/.

About BitGo

BitGo is the digital asset infrastructure company, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since its founding in 2013, BitGo has been focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. With a global presence and multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) fluctuations in the market price of $0G tokens and any associated impairment charges that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of $0G tokens below the value at which the Company's $0G tokens are carried on its balance sheet; (ii) volatility in our share price, including due to future issuances of common shares and securities convertible into common shares; (iii) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (iv) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (v) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment including changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations; (vi) changes in the accounting treatment relating to the Company's $0G token holdings; (vii) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (viii) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (ix) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and (x) other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports and/or registration statements we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized, or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

