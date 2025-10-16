Wayflyer, the leading financing platform for consumer brands, today announced the launch of Hosted Capital, a new solution that enables service providers to commerce brands to seamlessly embed lending capabilities directly in their applications.

Hosted Capital allows partners to show indicative financing offers directly within their platforms, giving their customers fast access to capital at critical growth moments, such as inventory restocks or new marketing campaigns. In turn, partners benefit from a new, passive revenue stream and improved customer retention, without the associated regulatory or financial risks.

"Service providers want to help their business customers grow, but developing their own financing product is costly, slow, and risky," said Jelle Kaat, Vice President of Product at Wayflyer. "Hosted Capital gives partners the fastest path to market. It takes just 24-hours to set up, and is fully backed by Wayflyer and our corporate debt providers. The result is higher customer satisfaction, stronger retention, and a brand-new revenue stream for our partners."

Hosted Capital has been specifically developed to require minimal technical implementation, and enables businesses to launch a compliant lending product in just a few days. Partners are also able to avoid the regulatory complexity and financial risk of acting as a lender, with Wayflyer owning everything from funding and customer support to compliance and underwriting.

The result is a frictionless path to embedding finance at scale. Hosted Capital also creates a dependable new revenue stream through revenue-sharing models, while simultaneously elevating the customer experience by addressing one of the most pressing pain points for small businesses: timely access to trusted capital. Unlike traditional referral models, where customers are sent off-platform to start their application process, Hosted Capital keeps customers engaged in-platform, reducing drop-off and ensuring a seamless experience.

"This launch expands our mission of helping small businesses access the capital they need to grow, but now at scale, through the platforms they already trust and use every day," said Emma Cohen, Product Lead for Hosted Capital at Wayflyer. "Hosted Capital is about bringing financing closer to the point of need, making it faster, simpler, and more impactful for everyone involved."

Wayflyer is uniquely positioned to deliver this model because it combines deep financing expertise with trusted partners and a proven model. The company offers funding ranging from $10,000 to $20 million, enabling it to support businesses at multiple stages of growth. Since its launch in 2020, the business has deployed over $5 billion in funding to over 5,000 fast-growing businesses globally.

For more information on Hosted Capital, visit Wayflyer.com.

About Wayflyer

Wayflyer provides flexible funding and growth solutions to small businesses worldwide. By leveraging real-time data and insights, Wayflyer helps businesses access the capital they need in minutes, not months. Since its launch, Wayflyer has deployed over $5 billion to more than 5,000 businesses globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251016018100/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Lewis Jones, Head of Communications, Wayflyer press@wayflyer.com