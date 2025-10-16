Financing led by USVP, with participation by Innovation Endeavors, Magnetic Ventures, Character, TMV, and Serrado Capital.

Weave Bio, a pioneer in AI-native regulatory automation management solutions, today announced its $20 million Series A funding, bringing the company's total capital raised to $36 million. The round was led by USVP, with participation by Innovation Endeavors, Magnetic Ventures, Character, TMV, and Serrado Capital.

The Weave Platform is an AI-native solution built to support regulatory workflows across the entire lifecycle of a therapeutic. Designed for pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, CROs, and regulatory consultants, the platform helps teams prepare and manage complex dossiers more efficiently by combining AI-powered data organization, authoring, review, publishing, and streamlined responses to health authority questions. With Weave's human-powered, AI-driven platform, regulatory teams gain the speed, consistency, and confidence needed to enhance quality and reduce time, effort, and cost.

"Regulatory workflows are the backbone of a therapeutic candidate's success, requiring scientific precision, strategic expertise, and meticulous execution. Historically, these processes have been entirely manual, and therefore time-consuming and costly," said Brandon Rice, CEO and co-founder of Weave. "With the Weave Platform, a new paradigm is emerging wherein every stage of the workflow is intelligently infused with AI, dramatically accelerating the process and empowering teams to focus on those areas that uniquely benefit from human judgement and expertise. This new funding will enable us to expand the reach of our platform and extend its capabilities to provide our customers with even greater speed and control."

With this capital, Weave will accelerate product development and expand its commercial team to further solidify its market leadership. The financing will enable Weave to:

Complete its coverage of the entire regulatory lifecycle of therapeutics, inclusive of market applications (NDA/BLA), responses to health authority questions (HAQ/RTQ), and post-market updates and submissions.

Expand into global markets beyond the U.S. FDA, including Europe, Japan, and Latin America.

Build advanced AI capabilities that will provide insights into therapeutic portfolios and empower strategic decision-making across the drug development process.

"Weave is redefining regulatory workflows with the first AI-native platform built for drug development. It's modern, intuitive, and built to scale exactly the type of innovation we look to back at USVP," said Matt Garratt, General Partner at USVP. "We're excited to support the team as they help bring life-changing therapies to patients faster."

About Weave Bio

Weave Bio is an AI-native, cloud-based, software company redesigning regulatory workflows and transforming how novel therapies navigate the complex path from lab to market. The Weave Platform is an end-to-end solution that streamlines regulatory content preparation and lifecycle management for pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, CROs, and regulatory consultants. Weave infuses AI into every step of the workflow, from data extraction to authoring to review and data verification, to yield compliant, submission-ready regulatory dossiers with unprecedented speed.

The Weave Platform has been widely adopted for preclinical IND preparation and earned industry recognition as the "Biotech AI Innovation of the Year" award winner. Weave Bio has since expanded platform capabilities across the platform to encompass clinical and approval-stage submissions, delivering a comprehensive AI workbench that accelerates regulatory timelines by more than 50% while improving review quality and ensuring compliance with FDA, EMA, and global regulatory standards.

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in San Francisco, Weave bridges life sciences, regulatory expertise, AI innovation, and enterprise software to solve critical bottlenecks in drug development. For more information, visit weave.bio and follow us on LinkedIn.

