Halliburton (NYSE: HAL), in collaboration with Aker BP, executed the first operation using the Enhanced Remote Operated Control System (eROCS) and Optime Tubing Hanger Orientation System (OTHOS)in the Norwegian continental shelf. The achievement sets a new direction for Halliburton's subsea operations, with broader access to digital control and umbilical-less solutions in offshore regions.

The operation marked a breakthrough in subsea control and completions. The use of digital hydraulic control and the OTHOS allowed the precise installation and orientation of the vertical Christmas Tree tubing hanger without umbilicals, conventional tubing hanger orientation tools, or standard blowout preventer alignment equipment. The approach simplified planning and interface requirements, reduced operational complexity, lowered risks and costs, and increased rig flexibility for Aker BP.

"This milestone moves the entire subsea industry forward and opens up new possibilities once out of reach," said Josh Sears, senior vice president, Halliburton Drilling and Evaluation. "The successful installation reflects years of effort, bold ideas, and close teamwork with Aker BP. eROCS offers customers a solution for umbilical-less tubing hanger installation in every major offshore region and creates the opportunity to maximize value for our customers."

"At Aker BP, we are committed to innovation that creates safer, more efficient, and more sustainable operations," said Mads Rødsjø, vice president, Drilling and Wells, Aker BP. "The successful eROCS operation is a testament to this ambition. Together with Halliburton, we have taken a major step towards digital subsea control-one that will benefit not only our projects, but the wider industry."

With eROCS now field-validated, operators gain a new tool to reduce complexity and cost with improved control in offshore environments. This successful installation establishes eROCS as a proven solution for subsea well operations and signals a shift toward digital control within offshore markets.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251016525341/en/

Contacts:

For Investors:

David Coleman

investors@halliburton.com

281-871-2688

For Media Relations:

Alexandra Franceschi

pr@halliburton.com

281-871-3602