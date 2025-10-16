Precision BioLogic Acquires George King Bio-Medical

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision BioLogic Inc., a leading developer of hemostasis diagnostic products, is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of George King Bio-Medical, Inc., a provider of hemostasis diagnostic products with close ties to the bleeding disorders community.

"Since its founding more than 50 years ago, George King Bio-Medical has remained true to its purpose-helping individuals affected by bleeding disorders," comments Paul Empey, President and CEO of Precision BioLogic. "Our two organizations share a similar purpose. Together, we can continue to work with existing customers and partners while exploring new opportunities to help others in the bleeding disorders community."

Kathryn Blasco, CEO and President of George King Bio-Medical and daughter of George King, the company's founder, agrees. "Joining forces with Precision BioLogic enables us to continue our legacy of compassion and innovation. The future looks promising for us and our customers."

The two organizations will continue to focus on their customers and regular operations while developing longer term strategic plans under the Precision BioLogic umbrella.

About George King Bio-Medical

George King Bio-Medical, Inc. was founded in 1973 by George J. King. Motivated by a keen understanding of bleeding disorders and the financial burdens associated with these disorders, the company offers quality fresh frozen human plasmas for the clinical laboratory. Key to their success is their commitment to product quality and customer service along with a growing plasma donor program. George King Bio-Medical is located in Overland Park, KS. For more information, visit www.kingbiomed.com.

About Precision BioLogic

Precision BioLogic Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets the CRYOcheck line of frozen products used by medical professionals around the globe to diagnose coagulation disorders. In November 2018, Precision BioLogic acquired Affinity Biologicals, enabling the company to expand its clinical and research offerings to include an extensive line of coagulation-related antibodies as well as other products and services. For more information, visit www.precisionbiologic.com.

For more information, contact: Elaine Benoit, Marketing & Communications Manager, Precision BioLogic, ebenoit@precisionbiologic.com / 902.430.7795

