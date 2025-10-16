Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 14:36 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Precision BioLogic Acquires George King Bio-Medical

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision BioLogic Inc., a leading developer of hemostasis diagnostic products, is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of George King Bio-Medical, Inc., a provider of hemostasis diagnostic products with close ties to the bleeding disorders community.

Precision BioLogic logo (CNW Group/Precision BioLogic)

"Since its founding more than 50 years ago, George King Bio-Medical has remained true to its purpose-helping individuals affected by bleeding disorders," comments Paul Empey, President and CEO of Precision BioLogic. "Our two organizations share a similar purpose. Together, we can continue to work with existing customers and partners while exploring new opportunities to help others in the bleeding disorders community."

Kathryn Blasco, CEO and President of George King Bio-Medical and daughter of George King, the company's founder, agrees. "Joining forces with Precision BioLogic enables us to continue our legacy of compassion and innovation. The future looks promising for us and our customers."

The two organizations will continue to focus on their customers and regular operations while developing longer term strategic plans under the Precision BioLogic umbrella.

About George King Bio-Medical
George King Bio-Medical, Inc. was founded in 1973 by George J. King. Motivated by a keen understanding of bleeding disorders and the financial burdens associated with these disorders, the company offers quality fresh frozen human plasmas for the clinical laboratory. Key to their success is their commitment to product quality and customer service along with a growing plasma donor program. George King Bio-Medical is located in Overland Park, KS. For more information, visit www.kingbiomed.com.

About Precision BioLogic
Precision BioLogic Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets the CRYOcheck line of frozen products used by medical professionals around the globe to diagnose coagulation disorders. In November 2018, Precision BioLogic acquired Affinity Biologicals, enabling the company to expand its clinical and research offerings to include an extensive line of coagulation-related antibodies as well as other products and services. For more information, visit www.precisionbiologic.com.

For more information, contact: Elaine Benoit, Marketing & Communications Manager, Precision BioLogic, ebenoit@precisionbiologic.com / 902.430.7795

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796102/Precision_BioLogic_Precision_BioLogic_Acquires_George_King_Bio_M.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/precision-biologic-acquires-george-king-bio-medical-302585174.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.