Catheter Precision, Inc.: Catheter Precision Enters Distribution Agreement with FuMedica AG to Bring LockeT to Switzerland

FORT MILL, S.C., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company and a leading developer of innovative solutions for cardiac procedures, is pleased to announce a strategic distribution agreement with FuMedica AG, a premier Swiss medical device distributor. This partnership will introduce Catheter Precision's LockeT suture retention device to hospitals and clinics across Switzerland.

LockeT is a novel suture retention tool designed to simplify and secure the closure of vascular access sites following cardiac procedures. Its intuitive design and reliable performance have made it a valuable addition to electrophysiology labs and interventional suites worldwide.

FuMedica AG, based in Muri, Switzerland, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in distributing advanced medical technologies, particularly in cardiology, surgery, and intensive care. Their strong relationships with Swiss healthcare providers and commitment to clinical support make them an ideal partner for Catheter Precision's expansion into the region.

"This agreement marks an exciting milestone in our European growth strategy," said Fatih Ayoglu, Sales Manager EMEA & APAC at Catheter Precision. "FuMedica's deep market knowledge and dedication to quality align perfectly with our mission to deliver practical, effective tools that improve procedural outcomes. We're confident LockeT will be a welcome addition to Swiss cardiac care."

The partnership reflects Catheter Precision's ongoing commitment to global collaboration and innovation in cardiac care.

About LockeT

Catheter Precision's LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA and has received CE Mark approval.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

About FuMedica AG

FuMedica AG is a Swiss-based distributor of high-quality medical devices, specializing in cardiology, surgery, and intensive care. With a strong presence in Switzerland's healthcare sector, FuMedica is known for its commitment to clinical excellence and customer support.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "may," "might," "can," "could," "continue," "depends," "expect," "expand," "forecast," "intend," "predict," "plan," "rely," "should," "will," "may," "seek," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding product evaluations at the hospital, and that the purchase order indicates that the hospital and its staff see the value and benefits that LockeT can bring and expectations regarding LockeT evaluations in the coming weeks. The Company's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

973-691-2000

IR@catheterprecision.com

# # #