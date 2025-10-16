Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Rain City Resources Inc. (CSE: RAIN) ("RAIN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with YPF Tecnología S.A. ("Y-TEC"), the research and development arm of Argentina's national energy company YPF S.A., one of Latin America's largest integrated energy companies. Following the success of the pilot plant in Pennsylvania, the MoU will be to further validate the cavitation-based Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technology employed by RAIN via locating a pilot plant in South America. Thereafter, the parties will work towards commercializing DLE in conjunction with RAIN in Argentina.

The technology will produce battery-grade Lithium Iron Phosphate ("LFP"), a key material for EV batteries and energy storage, in Argentina. The agreement aligns with RAIN's San Martín Joint Venture with Lithium Argentina Investments SA ("LAISA"), a collaboration to develop lithium resources, leveraging LAISA's extensive lithium brine concessions in Argentina for pilot testing and future development.

Key Highlights:

Aligning with Argentina's Energy Leader - Collaborates with Y-TEC, the technology subsidiary of national energy giant YPF S.A., providing further technical and institutional expertise for the San Martín Joint Venture.

- Collaborates with Y-TEC, the technology subsidiary of national energy giant YPF S.A., providing further technical and institutional expertise for the San Martín Joint Venture. Advances Zero-Water Lithium Extraction by seeking to further validate an eco-friendly DLE process with zero water consumption, critical for water-scarce regions throughout the World.

by seeking to further validate an eco-friendly DLE process with zero water consumption, critical for water-scarce regions throughout the World. Focus on Stable LFP Production to strengthen global battery supply chains.

to strengthen global battery supply chains. Pursuing Vertical Integration by combining lithium brine access, technology, regional research partnerships, and state-backed collaboration to deliver environmentally responsible energy solutions.

Outlines Scale-Up Plan via a further pilot program in South America with the objective of confirming the model for a modular commercial facility.

via a further pilot program in South America with the objective of confirming the model for a modular commercial facility. Sets Stage for Commercial Agreements by establishing a framework to negotiate technical and commercial terms.

Benjamin Hill, CEO of RAIN said, "This MoU is a further step for RAIN in its objective to become a leader in the DLE and sector and the Argentinian lithium industry. Partnering with Y-TEC, the technology arm of YPF, enables us to further our chosen DLE technology for battery-grade LFP production-a critical advancement that eliminates water consumption in water-scarce regions. This sustainable approach positions us to meet the rapidly growing global demand for stable, reliable energy storage materials."

About Rain City Resources Inc.

Rain is an integrated critical mineral technology and project development company committed to addressing the environmental, social, and economic challenges of lithium and critical mineral extraction from brine. By advancing scalable, water-conscious DLE solutions, Rain is helping drive the transition to a clean energy future.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Benjamin Hill David Shaw Chief Executive Officer Chairperson

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Rain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that proposed operations will be successful or that the anticipated financial, economic or strategic benefits will be realized.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270669

SOURCE: Rain City Resources Inc.