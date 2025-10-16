Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QD56 | ISIN: NO0010872468 | Ticker-Symbol: 5NQ
Tradegate
16.10.25 | 12:20
1,688 Euro
-1,86 % -0,032
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGILYX ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGILYX ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6761,69415:40
1,6741,69615:39
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 15:00 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Agilyx investment transaction in GreenDot completed

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx ASA (OSE: AGLX) (OTCQX: AGXXF) (ISIN:NO0010872468) (WKN: A2QGQ) ("Agilyx" or the "Company") references the announcement made by the Company on July 17, 2025 regarding a binding and fully financed agreement to acquire 44% of GreenDot Global S.à r.l. ("GreenDot"), a transformative investment that significantly strengthens Agilyx's presence in the European market, creating a global platform for sourcing and supplying feedstock to the advanced recycling industry, and announces that the transaction has been completed.

Following approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 3rd 2025, all conditions for the closing of the GreenDot transaction were satisfied. Closing took place on October 15th 2025, at which time and after a capital increase in GreenDot, Agilyx owns approximately 44% of all issued shares in GreenDot, a pan-European circular recycling platform for waste plastic feedstock. The acquisition transaction included Agilyx contributing EUR 7m to a EUR 27m investment round into GreenDot.

GreenDot is working towards expanding its reach in the mechanical recycling sector while continuing to advance contracts to supply advanced recycling feedstock and remaining focused on the growth of its profitable core business in Germany's plastic recycling market - a business on track to generate circa EUR 400m in 2025 sales. In September, GreenDot was awarded a 10-year feedstock supply contract from a third-party advanced recycling facility, representing 20,000-34,000 tons per annum. The company has also entered into an agreement to purchase a mechanical recycling facility in Italy, which specializes in bottle-to-bottle recycling and the production of pipes from recycled material.

Agilyx CEO Ranjeet Bhatia commented, "We are pleased to reach completion on the GreenDot investment. We have a tremendous opportunity to rapidly build the leading pan-European plastic recycling platform and are very much looking forward to working with our new GreenDot colleagues and shareholders to achieve our goals."

GreenDot CEO Laurent Auguste comments, "We are very glad to welcome Agilyx as a new GreenDot shareholder. This new capital injection will support our facility expansion in Germany, Austria, and Italy, further propelling GreenDot's commitment to scaling the European circular economy of plastic. The synergies between two market leaders that this investment creates strengthen our ability to act as a preferred partner of global brands and actors in the plastic packaging value chain."

Inquiries: investors@agilyx.com

Learn more at: www.agilyx.com

For media resources, visit: https://www.agilyx.com/media-room/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Agilyx investment transaction in GreenDot completed OSLO, Norway - October 16th, 2025 - Agilyx ASA (OSE: AGLX: OTCQX: AGXXF: ISIN:NO0010872468: WKN: News Powered by Cision

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/agilyx-investment-transaction-in-greendot-completed-302586328.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.