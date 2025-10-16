Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Repair Biotechnologies, Inc.: Repair Biotechnologies Announces Appointment of Noted Endocrinologist Prof. Frederick J. Raal to Scientific Advisory Board

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Repair Biotechnologies, Inc. (https://www.repairbiotechnologies.com/), a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies capable of rapidly reducing and stabilizing atherosclerotic plaque, today announced the appointment of Prof. Frederick J. Raal as a scientific advisor.

"We are pleased to welcome Prof. Frederick J. Raal, a noted endocrinologist and specialist in the study and treatment of familial hypercholesterolemia, to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Reason, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Repair Biotechnologies. "His extensive clinical expertise with lipid disorders such as homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, our initial clinical indication, will be critical in advancing our novel approach to the treatment of patients exhibiting severe progression of atherosclerosis and risk of mortality. In preclinical models, our candidate drug produces a rapid and sizable regression and stabilization of the dangerous arterial plaque that is the cause of heart attack and stroke. If carried through into the clinic, this would represent a considerable advance over the present standard of care."

Prof. Raal states, "Familial hypercholesterolemia, particularly the homozygous form, remains a difficult condition to treat. Although therapies have advanced, safe and reliable regression and stabilization of the atherosclerotic plaque that causes premature morbidity and mortality in these patients is an important goal to pursue. Novel therapies are much needed by patients and physicians to reduce the burden of atherosclerosis and prolong the lives of those living with familial hypercholesterolemia."

Prof. Frederick J. Raal, MMED, PhD, DSC, is a Distinguished Professor in the Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism, as well as Director of the Carbohydrate and Lipid Metabolism Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa. He is a NRF A-rated scientist and has authored or co-authored over 400 original articles and book chapters and has reviewed for several international journals including the New England Journal of Medicine, the Lancet, Circulation, and Atherosclerosis. He is on the Editorial Board of Atherosclerosis and a co-editor for Current Opinion in Lipidology. Professor Raal is particularly interested in lipids and lipid disorders and has been integrally involved in the management of familial dyslipidemia, particularly heterozygous and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (FH). The major focus of his research remains the clinical, biochemical, genetic and therapeutic management of this condition and he continues to conduct studies with novel therapies such as PCSK9-inhibitors and ANGPTL3-inhibitors in this patient group.

Contact Information

Reason.
CEO and Co-Founder
press@repairbiotechnologies.com
+1 315-299-2407


.

SOURCE: Repair Biotechnologies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/repair-biotechnologies-announces-appointment-of-noted-endocrinologist-prof.-frederick-1085952

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.