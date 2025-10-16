Mount Notre Dame: Head of the Class

Michelle L. Robinson, the newest president of Cincinnati's 165-year-old Mount Notre Dame, reflects on what makes the all-girls Catholic high school stand out.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / "We are shaping the next generation of leaders by empowering young women and helping them grow. It's not just something we put on the walls of the school; it's truly embedded in our everyday," says Michelle L. Robinson, president. From classrooms with a focus on critical thinking to service and leadership in clubs, a Mount Notre Dame (MND) education goes beyond the school doors.

Michelle L. Robinson



The Catholic institution's foundation rests on three pillars: academic development, student development, and spiritual development. "At MND, our students live our mission as it's in everything we do," says Robinson. "By inspiring young women to transform the world, we ground our academics, leadership programs, and service work in faith and purpose, ensuring our students thrive with meaning and direction."

The benefit of an all-girls education gives students the opportunity to lead, speak, and grow with confidence. When paired with rigorous academics, meaningful service, and distinguished faculty, the results are extraordinary.

As a college preparatory school, MND equips students with a solid head start, especially when it comes to earning college credit. For example, a recent student had already earned two associate degrees by the time of her high school graduation. These college credit and dual enrollment offerings truly set MND apart. Graduates have a leg up in competitive fields like business and STEM, and with an impressive legacy of successful alumnae, MND graduates can network with industry leaders.

Another one of MND's biggest differentiators from other area Catholic schools is that its founders, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, still live next door. The relationship is active. MND isn't just "inspired by" the Sisters; it is a living extension of their mission, fully integrated into the fabric of school life. MND's Campus Ministry embodies the charism of St. Julie Billiart, the foundress, with a strong focus on prayer, the sacraments, retreats, and community service.

Mount Notre Dame is where young women become leaders, where values meet vision, and where a tradition of excellence continues to grow. "We're not just proud of our past, we're continuing to build the future," says Robinson.

Leading by Example

As an alumna of Xavier University and one of Cincinnati Business Courier's 25 Bosses to Watch in 2025, Robinson knows the value of a solid private Catholic school education. Through a new partnership with Xavier University, MND seniors are awarded direct enrollment to the university's undergraduate program upon their high school graduation. "This relieves a significant amount of stress for our seniors by guaranteeing admission to a well-respected school known for its strong reputation and positive impact in the community," says Robinson.

Her advice to aspiring MND students? "Take advantage of every opportunity in front of you, and don't be afraid to create new ones," she says.

"In education, staying 10 steps ahead is essential," she continues. "We challenge ourselves every day to uphold the values of our founding Sisters and continue to build upon the legacy of MND."

