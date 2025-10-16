Detroit and Toledo Turn to HydroCorp to Manage Cross-Connection Control Services

Proven program helps large cities meet state mandates, reduce administrative burden, and protect drinking water systems

TROY, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / HydroCorp, the trusted leader in water safety and compliance for public water systems, hospitals, and industrial facilities across the United States, has been contracted by the cities of Detroit, MI, and Toledo, OH, to oversee their cross-connection control efforts. As regulations grow increasingly stringent and utilities become more aware of the risks of unprotected cross-connections and aging infrastructure, major cities need support to conduct an efficient, effective, and compliant program.

"Municipalities of all sizes need cross-connection control, not just to meet state requirements, but also to protect residents and businesses from contamination and its downstream effects," says HydroCorp CEO Chris Spain. "The risks of backflow are often hidden until an incident that jeopardizes water safety occurs. I'm excited to see so many cities taking proactive steps to safeguard their systems and their communities' drinking water."

Detroit's partnership with HydroCorp includes residential compliance inspections. With a population of almost 700,000 and nearly 300,000 service connections, HydroCorp will complete tens of thousands of surveys each year on the city's behalf. These surveys review points of use inside and outside homes, inspecting components such as irrigation systems, boilers, and sump pumps to identify and mitigate hidden hazards. Not only will this program keep the city compliant with state requirements, but it will also protect drinking water, residents, and the integrity of the public water system.

Toledo, with a population of more than 250,000 and service connections exceeding 130,000, has contracted with HydroCorp to implement and manage their commercial cross-connection control initiatives. Commercial service connections, which can be especially diverse in large metropolitan areas, often present a high risk of contamination from complex piping systems, process water, and the use of chemicals. Regular inspections safeguard both the internal piping and the greater water distribution system.

As cross-connection control becomes top of mind for many utilities, major metropolitan areas will continue looking for expert guidance to help overcome limited resources and deliver the training and technical capacity needed to keep their communities safe. For more information about HydroCorp's cross-connection control program support and compliance with state regulations, visit hydrocorpinc.com.

