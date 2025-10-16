Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
16.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
CONQUERing Redefines Jewelry at Paris Fashion Week With Its FACETS Runway Debut

Blending Modular Design With Emotional Storytelling, the Innovative Lifestyle Brand Earns Global Attention as the First of Its Kind to Merge Mindful Functionality With High Fashion

CINCINNATI, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / CONQUERing made a powerful debut at Paris Fashion Week, unveiling its FACETS collection to a house of press, influencers, and fashion insiders. The energy was electric as eight looks took the runway, embodying empowerment, individuality, and the brand's signature blend of fashion and function.

'The Empowered' - Finale Look, CONQUERing FACETS Collection at Paris Fashion Week - @photoparisbyelia

'The Empowered' - Finale Look, CONQUERing FACETS Collection at Paris Fashion Week - @photoparisbyelia
Model Wearing an Off-the-Shoulder Black Dress Adorned With Interchangeable Jewelry Elements, Walking the Runway

Presented in partnership with Flying Solo, the show marked CONQUERing's first appearance on one of the world's most iconic runways - and a milestone as the first interchangeable fidget-jewelry brand to walk Paris Fashion Week. From the opening look to the finale, The Empowered, the collection drew admiration and excitement, solidifying CONQUERing as a trailblazer in the global fashion conversation.

The FACETS Collection: Eight Looks, Endless Possibility

Inspired by the many facets of a gem, FACETS delivered eight distinct looks that reflected different aspects of identity, culminating in The Empowered, a bespoke finale hand-embellished with hundreds of interchangeable elements. Styled with bold details and CONQUERing's patented designs, the collection captured the audience's imagination while staying true to the brand's mission of empowerment and self-expression.

"This moment was truly a dream realized," said Tammy Nelson, CONQUERing founder and CEO. "When we started this brand just five years ago, we never could have imagined that our jewelry would walk the runway at Paris Fashion Week. To see our vision celebrated on a global stage proves that fashion and function can come together beautifully - our community's belief in us made this possible."

"This entire experience has been unforgettable," said Jake Nelson, CONQUERing co-creator and lead jewelry designer. "To watch our designs transform from sketches and prototypes into a full runway collection in Paris has been surreal."

Fashion Meets Function

With this debut, CONQUERing established itself as a fashion brand with purpose - bridging the gap between design and meaningful functionality. Each interchangeable piece elevated the runway while highlighting the brand's commitment to wellness, empowerment, and inclusivity.

About CONQUERing

CONQUERing is a globally recognized lifestyle jewelry brand known for its patented interchangeable designs that blend fashion and function, serving as both stylish accessories and fidget-friendly wellness tools. With more than 150,000 customers in 65 countries, the brand has cultivated a loyal community drawn to its blend of empowerment, self-expression, and connection. Recognized by Inc. Magazine for rapid growth three years in a row and honored by FASHION Magazine, Milan Jewelry Week, and Fast Company for innovative design, CONQUERing continues to grow as a positive force in the fashion and lifestyle space.

Discover more at myconquering.com and follow the journey on Instagram at @myconquering.

Contact Information

Hallie Montague
Director of Brand & Partnerships
hallie@myconquering.com
513-216-5222

.

SOURCE: CONQUERing



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/conquering-redefines-jewelry-at-paris-fashion-week-with-its-facets-run-1087058

