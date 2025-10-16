AmeriLife and Levinson & Associates Forge National Partnership to Empower Agents

Collaboration combines AmeriLife's expansive resources with Levinson's innovative solutions to deliver unmatched opportunities for licensed agents across the country

CLEARWATER, FL AND CORAL SPRINGS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national leader in life and health insurance distribution, wealth management, and retirement solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Levinson & Associates, a premier insurance marketing organization (IMO) specializing in life insurance and annuity products. This partnership brings together two industry leaders committed to empowering agents and agencies with innovative tools, resources, and support to drive growth and deliver exceptional client experiences.

Founded in Coral Springs, Florida, in 1972, Levinson & Associates has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner for agents nationwide, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products, including simplified issue life, universal and whole life, annuities, and survivorship solutions. With a network of more than 23,000 agents across all 50 states, Levinson & Associates provides unparalleled support throughout the underwriting process, ensuring agents can deliver tailored solutions to meet their clients' evolving needs.

"Partnering with AmeriLife marks an exciting new chapter for Levinson & Associates," said Bill Levinson, Managing Partner of Levinson & Associates. "Our mission has always been to provide agents with the best tools, training, and technology to succeed. By joining forces with AmeriLife, we're amplifying that mission, expanding our offerings, and creating even greater opportunities for our agents to thrive in a competitive marketplace."

Cary Levinson, President of Levinson & Associates, added: "This partnership allows us to leverage AmeriLife's scale, resources, and innovative solutions while maintaining the personalized service and agent-first culture that define Levinson & Associates. Together, we're setting a new standard for how agents serve clients and grow their businesses."

Through this partnership, Levinson & Associates will continue to operate under its established brand while gaining access to AmeriLife's extensive resources - most importantly its best-in-class Health insurance distribution platform - to expand the company's holistic offerings. This collaboration also underscores AmeriLife's commitment to building a robust network of partners to meet the diverse needs of agents and clients across the country.

"Levinson & Associates is a recognized leader in our industry. We're thrilled to welcome Bill, Cary, and their entire team into the AmeriLife family of companies," said Mike Vietri, Chief Distribution Officer of AmeriLife Wealth Group. "Their deep expertise, strong agent relationships, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to grow and sustain the next generation of wealth firms and their professionals."

About Levinson & Associates

Levinson & Associates, Inc. is a national insurance marketing organization based in Florida since 1972. Serving more than 23,000 agents nationwide, Levinson offers competitive products including term life, whole life, indexed universal life, universal life, survivorship products, annuities, and supplemental solutions. With a full-service approach and over 200 years of combined experience, Levinson provides agents with comprehensive support throughout the underwriting process, helping them deliver exceptional value to clients. To learn more, visit www.carylevinson.com.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of over 300,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn.

