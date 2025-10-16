AVTECH Software, Inc: AVTECH Wins Fourth Major Award in 2025, Named Overall Excellence at a Small Manufacturer by Providence Business News

Rhode Island manufacturer secures second consecutive PBN Small Manufacturer win and fifth Manufacturing Award recognition in seven years

WARREN, RI / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / AVTECH Software (AVTECH), the leading provider of network-based environment monitoring solutions, announced that it has been selected as the winner of the Providence Business News (PBN) 2025 Manufacturing Awards for Overall Excellence at a Small Manufacturer. This marks AVTECH's second consecutive win in the Small Manufacturer category and the company's fifth Manufacturing Award recognition from PBN in seven years. The honor follows three other major industry recognitions in 2025: the MSP Today Product of the Year Award in June, the PBN Innovative Companies Technology Award in August, and the FacilitiesNet Vision Award for Smart Buildings technology.

Room Alert MAX

Collage of Room Alert MAX products and installation locations.

In business for nearly 40 years, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitoring platform for business continuity plans, outage prevention, and workplace safety. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, heat index, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 187 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, and many government agencies.

The 2025 Manufacturing Awards honors trailblazing manufacturers who power innovation and progress across Rhode Island and Southeastern New England. AVTECH's repeated recognition in the Small Manufacturer category demonstrates sustained excellence in manufacturing operations, innovation, and business growth.

"Winning the PBN Manufacturing Award for Overall Excellence at a Small Manufacturer for the second year in a row is a tremendous validation of our team's dedication to our customers," said Richard Grundy, President & CEO at AVTECH. "This recognition, along with our other 2025 awards, reflects our unwavering commitment to producing world-class environment monitoring solutions right here in Rhode Island. Our success proves that small manufacturers can compete globally while maintaining the highest standards of quality and innovation."

AVTECH's Room Alert products are manufactured in the USA at their affiliated company Mirian Solutions and proactively monitor critical environment conditions including temperature, humidity, heat index, water leaks, power, smoke, and more, protecting facilities of all types and sizes. The award-winning Room Alert MAX design focuses on exceptional ease of use and seamless integration capabilities, addressing the evolving needs of modern businesses. For more information please visit AVTECH.com.

About AVTECH

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI with an international sales office in Dubai, UAE as well as an international distribution facility in Shannon, Ireland. AVTECH's Room Alert products are made in the USA at their affiliated company Mirian Solutions, and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, water leaks, smoke and more, providing organizations with 24/7 awareness of their facility environments. Trusted by over 80% of the Fortune 1000, countless government agencies, and the US military, AVTECH and Room Alert protect people, property, and productivity to provide peace of mind.

