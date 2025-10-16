Feelgoodz Launches Game-Changing Hotel Slipper Collection as a Sustainable Alternative to Single-Use

Slippers that enhance the guest experience while reducing hotel waste.

GARNER, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Feelgoodz, a trailblazer in eco-friendly footwear and accessories, is proud to launch its Hotel & Resort In-Room Slipper Collection, designed to replace single use disposables within the world of hospitality.

Feelgoodz In-Room Slipper Collection

An assortment of slippers from The Resort & Hotel Slipper Collection by Feelgoodz

Feelgoodz has developed two purpose-driven lines: A refined take-home collection that allows guests to take slippers home as a piece of their stay, and a reusable collection designed for circularity and repeat use. Both are flexible, sustainable options that eliminate hotel waste, provide ultra-comfortable footwear to guests, and support corporate responsibility benchmarks.

"Every month, millions of single-use slippers end up in U.S. landfills. Our goal is to inspire hospitality leaders to rethink footwear as a luxury amenity and move away from disposables,"said Kyle Berner, Founder of Feelgoodz."With this collection, we're providing a solution that benefits everyone - the hotel, the guests, and our planet."

Key Advantages of the In-Room Slipper Collection

Premium Quality: Made from thoughtful materials and hand-crafted by our Artisan partners in Vietnam

Guest Enhancement: Custom branded with exceptional comfort, slip-proof grip, and elevated design

Sustainability Leverage: Non-disposable choices reinforce a hotel's commitment to sustainability and builds guests' trust with impact

The slipper collection strengthens Feelgoodz's hospitality offerings by bringing sustainable solutions directly into the guest room. Hotels and resorts can introduce the slippers in ways that are custom catered to their needs: as standard room amenities, premium upgrade options, or guest loyalty programs.

The complete In-Room Slipper Collection can be viewed on Astria , the exclusive Forbes Travel Guide-endorsed platform for hospitality partners, and at FeelgoodzHospitality.com

About Feelgoodz:

Feelgoodz is a leader in sustainable, artisan-crafted footwear and accessories. With an unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and ethical production, Feelgoodz supports rural artisan partners across Thailand, Vietnam, India, Nepal, and Turkey. Feelgoodz remains steadfast in its mission to offer eco-friendly alternatives that enrich lives and preserve the planet. Discover more at www.feelgoodz.com .

SOURCE: Feelgoodz

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/feelgoodz-launches-game-changing-hotel-slipper-collection-as-a-sustain-1087462