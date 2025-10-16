AbsenceSoft Expands Digital Community, Enabling Connections for HR Professionals

The LeaveLab by AbsenceSoft offers tools, peer collaboration, and best practices for navigating leave and accommodations management

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / AbsenceSoft, the leading technology platform for absence management and accommodations, today announced the expansion of the LeaveLab by AbsenceSoft. Originally built for AbsenceSoft customers only, the community is now opening to the broader HR and partner ecosystem, providing a central resource hub to connect, learn, and share best practices for managing leave and accommodations programs.

HR teams face growing pressure as more employees increasingly seek support, making leave and accommodation programs critical tools for both retention and recruitment. Well-managed leave and accommodation programs enhance satisfaction, retention, and productivity, while poor experiences leave employees feeling undervalued and drive turnover. With 57% of HR professionals citing retention as a top challenge, effective and compliant leave management is more critical than ever.

The LeaveLab by AbsenceSoft provides HR teams with:

Exclusive Resources: Members have access to a single hub that offers practical, ready-to-use resources like state-specific guides, policy templates, checklists, and assessment tools.

Learning & Development: From intimate workshops and networking sessions to special guest talks and member-driven initiatives, members can expand their knowledge, refine their skills, and implement effective strategies.

Community Connections: The community fosters peer networking and collaboration, providing access to a directory of partners, TPAs, and PEOs, as well as industry benchmarks, surveys, and career development resources. This helps members build connections and advance their careers.

Intelligence & Insights: Members receive timely legal updates, compliance guidance, industry maturity assessments, and early access to AbsenceSoft research, ensuring they stay ahead of trends and make data-driven decisions.

"I've seen firsthand how critical it is for HR Professionals to connect with peers who truly understand the complexities of leave and accommodations management," said Jess Keeney, Chief Executive Officer. "By opening the LeaveLab beyond our customer base to the broader HR community, we're creating a space where professionals can grow their expertise while our partners engage directly with the audience they're looking to serve. Our goal is to advance and support the entire industry through connection, collaboration, and shared knowledge."

Early members are already seeing an impact. "I love the community that AbsenceSoft has created because it's a one-stop shop for help," said Elle Emerson, Senior HR Data Strategist at WaFd Bank. "It's nice to be able to make those connections with others, and it's a valuable tool in managing leave and accommodation cases for everyone. Having a single place to access forums, events, education, and training is such a great benefit. It saves a lot of time and effort because I don't have to go to several different places."

As an extension of their LeaveLab community and part of AbsenceSoft's commitment to bringing together professionals in the leave and accommodations industry, the company is hosting its next Leave & Accommodations Leadership Summit in Philadelphia. The event will bring together senior HR executives to explore the impact of AI and automation, while having the opportunity to attend specialized, interactive breakout sessions. The Leave & Accommodations Leadership Summit will take place on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at The Ritz-Carlton. Interested in attending? Request an invitation today.

To learn more about and join the LeaveLab by AbsenceSoft, visit: https://absencesoft.com/customer-community/

About AbsenceSoft

AbsenceSoft is a leading provider of leave and accommodations management SaaS solutions. We deliver scalable, easy-to-use, and configurable software to easily and efficiently manage 200+ statutory policies like FMLA, ADA, and PWFA. Our software streamlines and automates leave and accommodations processes, ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations while elevating the employee experience. Built by leave professionals, for leave professionals, AbsenceSoft is trusted by employers across industries, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and Professional Employee Organizations (PEOs) to manage over seven million lives. We are widely recognized for our top-tier customer service and robust customer community engagement. Learn more at absencesoft.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Escalate PR for AbsenceSoft

AbsenceSoft@EscalatePR.com

SOURCE: AbsenceSoft

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/absencesoft-expands-digital-community-enabling-connections-for-hr-1087623