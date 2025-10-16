Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Conexeu Sciences Inc. (the "Company" or "Conexeu") a biotechnology company revolutionizing tissue regeneration, is pleased to announce the completion of its $5 million Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) financing. Conexeu secured commitments in excess of $5 million in less than two weeks from the date of launching the financing through the Equifund platform.

Conexeu Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Sharpe, stated, "This milestone highlights the strong investor confidence in Conexeu's patented collagen platform and its potential to disrupt multi-billion-dollar markets in wound care, medical aesthetics, and tissue engineering.

Sharpe continued, "My team and I are grateful to both our investors and to Equifund for providing a funding platform that allowed us to connect with passionate supporters who share our vision for the future of regenerative medicine."

Equifund Chief Executive Officer, Jordan Gillissie, said, "Conexeu's successful funding demonstrates the power of the crowd to support groundbreaking technologies with the potential to change lives."

The funds raised will be used to accelerate the development and commercialization of Conexeu's patented collagen platform, which has the potential for broad applications across multiple verticals. The Company is currently focused in five markets; wound care, veterinary medicine, 3D bioprinting, dental soft tissue repair, and medical aesthetics.

Regulation CF is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It allows companies to raise up to $5 million in a 12-month period from both accredited and non-accredited investors. Conexeu's success in utilizing this funding regulation underscores the growing interest in crowdfunding as a viable and efficient way to fund innovative ventures.

About Conexeu Sciences

Conexeu Sciences is a biotechnology company advancing regenerative medicine with its patented collagen flowable gel platform. Emerging from over a decade of University research, Conexeu is developing this groundbreaking technology that could transform wound care, medical aesthetics, and tissue engineering. The company holds patents in the U.S., E.U., Japan, Australia, and pending in Canada, underscoring its global leadership in this innovation.

At the forefront of Conexeu's portfolio is Ten Minute Tissue, a liquid dermal extracellular matrix (ECM) that remains fluid at room temperature and transitions into a gel at body temperature (~37°C). This unique thermosensitive scaffold promotes cell migration, proliferation, differentiation and new tissue formation, enabling seamless integration into host tissue. Clinically proven in pilot studies, Ten Minute Tissue accelerates wound healing compared to market leaders, while reducing inflammation and supporting rapid, non-fibrotic healing, reducing the risk of scarring. With its innovative collagen IP platform Conexeu has the potential to bridge the gap between dermal fillers, biostimulators, and tissue repair, offering a category-defining opportunity in the multi-billion-dollar aesthetics and tissue engineering markets.

For more information, visit www.conexeu.com.

Ten-Minute Tissue is an investigational product and has not been cleared or approved by any regulatory authority. For more information, visit www.conexeu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States securities laws. These statements relate to analysis and other information that are based on forecasts or future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as "forward-looking statements". We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations about future events or performance. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual future results may differ materially from those discussed or implied in our forward-looking statements for various reasons. Factors that could contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: international, national and local general economic and market conditions; demographic changes; the ability of the Company to sustain, manage or forecast its growth; the ability of the company to develop and commercialize its products; the ability of the Company to raise capital to complete its plans and fund its operations; the commercial viability of the contemplated processing plant; the continued availability of key leadership personnel; adverse publicity; competition and changes in the advanced wound care market, medical aesthetics market and tissue engineering and reconstruction; fluctuations and difficulty in forecasting operating results; business disruptions, such as technological failures and/or cybersecurity breaches. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy our securities.

