Cheyenne, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU), a U.S. focused gold exploration and development company advancing high potential projects in Wyoming, Nevada and Idaho, announced today that it will be presenting at the 19th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 21st at 12:30pm PT at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. Luke Norman, Co-Founder & Chairman will be giving the presentation.

"The Main Event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. There is no organization on planet Earth that cares more about small companies succeeding than LD. To be able to connect with our community in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable brings me considerable joy. We look forward to welcoming all of our patrons and ensuring that they have a wonderful time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Luke Norman, Chairman of U.S Gold Corp, states: "The Main Event offers a valuable opportunity to engage with investors and share our strategic vision. We're enthusiastic about presenting our progress and growth potential to the broader U.S. market."

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date: Tuesday, October 21st

Time: 12:30pm

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold and copper exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Our CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Samuel Engineering Inc. Our Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. Our Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit https://www.usgoldcorp.com/.

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.

