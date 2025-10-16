Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTCID: ADHC) announced today that a prominent institutional investment fund has committed to providing up to $5,000,000 (Five Million Dollars) in financing to the company.

The terms of the agreement provide for investment tranches to be delivered to ADHC based upon a ("Use Of Funds"). The proceeds of this investment are earmarked for the research and development of the GlucoGuard project and for general corporate purposes. Additionally, this capital will further our collaboration efforts with DexCom, our Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) development partner.

After lengthy interactions with the ADHC Medical Advisory Board (MAB) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a two prong SLEEP STUDY was requested that will satisfy concerns as to safety and efficacy of the device.

Arete Bioscience and Dr. Kunal Sur PhD has presented a Scope of Work (SOW) proposal including "Use of Funds" in coordination with a noted sleep laboratory that is designed to specifically meet the FDA's concerns.

The major components of the Breakthrough Device Application Designation have been positively reviewed by the FDA as to the "UNMET NEED" and GlucoGuard's ability to assist patients.

"This investment commitment will provide the capital that will launch ADHC into a new phase of enhanced valuation. Due to our incredible team, we have advanced GlucoGuard toward FDA approval in rapid time with minimal capital," commented ADHC. "Helping Type 1 Diabetics with managing hypoglycemic events is the critical mission. The peace of mind of knowing that during sleep, a potentially life-threatening event can be averted and managed will clearly improve patients' lives," concluded ADHC.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: American Diversified Holdings Corporation