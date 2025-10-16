CEO Commentary

Environmental & Sustainability Progress

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to update its shareholders on operational improvements at the Punitaqui Copper Project ("Punitaqui") in Chile.

Laz Nikeas, CEO of BMR, stated, "We are pleased to share an update on our growing copper production at Punitaqui. BMR's primary focus continues to be on maximizing concentrate throughput to generate cash flow. We are encouraged by the strong operating performance at Punitaqui over the past six weeks. Our team in Chile has taken a disciplined approach to extraction, plant optimization, and cost management that has delivered improving production and financial results.

Since September 1st, 2025, the project has averaged approximately 1,800 tonnes of production per day from the underground operations, an 80% increase compared to the first half of 2025. Over the last two weeks, we have achieved average production of approximately 2,000 tonnes per day. The strong performance of our underground mobile equipment has been instrumental in supporting production growth. In addition, our concentrate production has featured robust copper grades as high as 32% alongside notable gold and silver byproduct credits. Punitaqui is currently positioned with approximately 50,000 tonnes of stockpiled inventory, a first for our business. Our Los Mantos concentrate facility has the capacity to process up to 3,500 tonnes per day.

We are also pleased to report that we are in the process of developing a third underground operation at Cinabrio Norte to complement those operations currently in production at Cinabrio and San Andres. In addition, we continue to progress work on our fourth underground operation, Dalmacia. We will update the shareholders on both projects in the near term.

I want to thank the operating team in Chile for working through numerous challenges to deliver a clear positive shift in the Punitaqui asset performance. We look forward to providing shareholders with additional favorable operating updates in the near term."

During the period from September 1st to October 14th, 2025, the Company sold a total of 2,374 dry metric tonnes (DMT) of copper concentrates. The concentrates averaged 25% copper, amounting to approximately 1.8 million pounds of contained copper.

The Company's near-term goal at Punitaqui is 2,500-2,700 DMT of copper concentrates per month by the end of 2025, assuming favorable operating and metallurgical conditions. Our copper concentrate production targets for full year 2025 and 2026 are 15,000-16,000 DMT and 28,000-30,000 DMT, respectively, assuming favorable operating and metallurgical conditions.

The Punitaqui plant has received its DIA (Declaración de Impacto Ambiental or Environmental Impact Declaration), and the Company is actively advancing the procurement and construction of a filtered tailing facility. This infrastructure is being developed in line with BMR's approved permit to support future production and significantly reduce freshwater consumption, aligning operations with modern sustainability and environmental best practices.

John Kiernan, P.Eng., a director of the Company, is the Company's Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

