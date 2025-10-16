Moscow, Russia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - A team of 11 post-2000s acrobats from China's Hunan province claimed the Bronze Idol Award in the Professional Jury Category at the World Circus Art Festival "IDOL-2025". They wowed audiences at the Moscow State Circus with their traditional opera-infused contortion act, Charm of Chinese Opera.

Video Link: https://cswb-media.icswb.com:8089/lisuxuan/cicc/0930zjtd.mp4





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11580/270662_262f841ca44dbad6_001full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11580/270662_262f841ca44dbad6_002full.jpg

Clad in teal Chinese opera costumes, the performers delivered a standout routine that blended Hunan's signature contortion-known for its thrills, daring feats, wonders, and grace-with classical Chinese opera aesthetics. The highlight came when the team formed a six-layer stack shaped like a "yuanbao" (traditional Chinese gold ingot). Ma Huixing, the "top performer" on the sixth layer, sustained a mid-air split. The crowd fell silent before erupting into thunderous applause. Three years in the making, the act featured precise lifts, leaps, and coordinated movements, all mirroring the subtle gestures and postures of Chinese opera.

On their first dayin Moscow, team members dropped their luggage and dived straight into intensetraining.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11580/270662_262f841ca44dbad6_003full.jpg

Hailing from a joint program between the Hunan Acrobatic Art Theatre and Hunan Vocational College of Art, these young talents represent a new breed of acrobats. They balance daily skill drills with academic courses in art theory-equipping them to grasp the cultural roots of their acts. Their rigorous training continued even in Moscow: upon their arrival, they practiced in tight spaces and adjusted to unfamiliar food to maintain their physical form.

Director of the Moscow State Circus, praised the group's originality, calling their performance truly breathtaking.

While the Bronze Idol Award marks a milestone, the team has set its sights higher: the "Golden Clown" Award, the top honor in the acrobatic world. Their ambition builds on the legacy of the Hunan Acrobatic Art Theatre-founded in 1959, the theatre has won international prizes including Monte Carlo's "Silver Clown" and Ukraine's "Golden Kashtan."

By merging athleticism with Chinese culture, the young acrobats are not just winning awards-they're sharing a piece of their cultural heritage with the world.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270662

SOURCE: Kinfoome Presswire