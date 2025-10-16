Development consent granted for 1,400 hectare Tillbridge Solar Project. The 500 MW solar plant is the 17th energy project to secure final approval through the UK government's nationally significant infrastructure project (NSIP) pipeline since July 2024 and the fourth in the local area.The Tillbridge Solar Project has been granted final approval in England, clearing the way for Tribus Clean Energy and Recurrent Energy to begin work at the site. Located east of Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, the project has secured a 500 MW grid connection and will be developed on a 1,400-hectare site - the largest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...