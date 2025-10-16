The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), today celebrated the sixtieth anniversary of its Manufacturing Fulfillment Campus in Oevel, Belgium. Since its opening in 1965, the Oevel Campus has developed into a state-of-the-art manufacturing, fulfillment and biotech hub. Today the campus serves as a cornerstone of the company's global value chain and is one of its largest manufacturing facilities by volume, annually producing over 100 million prestige beauty products, which are then shipped to more than 100 countries.

The Estée Lauder Companies celebrates 60th anniversary of its Manufacturing Fulfillment Campus in Oevel, Belgium

"Nearly sixty years ago, my grandparents, Estée and Joseph Lauder, laid the cornerstone of our first facility here in Oevel, establishing what would become a vital part of our global operations," said William P. Lauder, Chair, Board of Directors, The Estée Lauder Companies. "From those early days, our Oevel Campus has evolved into a vibrant community and one of our most advanced centers for manufacturing and innovation. It reflects and embodies the visionary spirit of my grandmother, Mrs. Estée Lauder, as well as who we are as a company. This anniversary is both a celebration of our people and a tribute to the enduring partnerships that have shaped The Estée Lauder Companies' legacy in Europe."

The celebration brought together hundreds of the Oevel Campus employees, Belgian government officials, media, and leadership from across The Estée Lauder Companies for a day of reflection and recognition. Guests explored a heritage exhibit, toured the manufacturing plant, and unveiled a commemorative sixtieth-anniversary mural.

"The evolution of our Oevel Campus is a powerful reflection of how The Estée Lauder Companies honors its heritage while moving boldly into the future," said Stéphane de La Faverie, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As one of our most advanced and sustainable manufacturing sites, our campus here exemplifies how we are reimagining beauty through innovation, quality, and responsibility driven every day by the passion and expertise of our people."

"The Estée Lauder Companies' site in Belgium has become a global benchmark in innovation, sustainability and beauty," said Matthias van Diepenaele, President of Flanders. "Flanders is proud of this long-term partnership, which creates economic added value, but also demonstrates confidence in our people, our expertise and our future. Many congratulations to the company, its employees and the Lauder family."

The Oevel Campus's transformation over six decades reflects The Estée Lauder Companies' strategic investments in technology, sustainability, and talent. Today, the campus spans more than 100,000 square meters across multiple buildings, having grown fivefold from its original footprint. The site now includes a cutting-edge BioTech Hub in nearby Olen, where scientists produce bio-based raw materials using fermentation and biotechnology, advancing The Estée Lauder Companies' commitment to sustainability and innovation. The Oevel Campus has evolved from the original 'Lauder Blue Plant' inspired by the packaging used at the time into a future-ready campus that supports more than twenty brands. The facility enables rapid new product launches and personalized manufacturing, with advanced technologies and AI integrated throughout.

As part of The Estée Lauder Companies' value chain regionalization strategy, approximately 70% of products sold in Europe are produced within the region, reducing long-haul transport needs and supporting local economies. The Oevel Campus's growth and transformation exemplify ELC's focus on operational excellence, transformative innovation, and its enduring commitment to Belgium and Europe.

