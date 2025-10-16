Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Lexogen Launches miRVEL Profiling Small RNA-Seq Kit for Streamlined and Cost-Efficient sRNA Expression Analysis

VIENNA, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexogen, a leader in RNA sequencing technologies, announces the launch of the miRVEL Profiling Small RNA-Seq Library Prep Kit, designed to facilitate small RNA research. The innovative kit integrates seamlessly in the miRVEL small RNA sequencing line and helps scientists achieve reliable results faster and with less hands-on work.

Lexogen Current Logo

The miRVEL Profiling Kit will be officially revealed at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2025 Annual Meeting, taking place October 14-18, 2025 in Boston, MA. ASHG is the premier meeting for human genetics professionals, offering a unique platform for scientific exchange, networking, and career advancement.

Researchers often face challenges with long workflows, adapter dimers, and inconsistent results. The miRVEL Profiling Kit addresses these by:

  • Saving time: Ready-to-sequence libraries in under 7 hours with just one bead-based purification step after amplification.
  • Reducing unwanted by-products: State-of-the-art adapter blocking eliminates adapter dimer formation and removes the need for gel-based size selection.
  • Ensuring reproducibility: Robust and reliable performance across replicates and input amounts.
  • Scaling confidently: Built-in 8 nt unique dual indices (UDIs) enable accurate multiplexing and unambiguous read assignment.

With its streamlined workflow and robust performance, the miRVEL Profiling Small RNA-Seq kit enables scientists to assess small RNA expression, investigate RNA interference studies, host-defense mechanisms, plant or agricultural sRNA research and many more applications.

Small RNA profiling with miRVEL Small RNA-Seq is available in 24- and 96-reaction formats and compatible with Lexogen's SPLIT RNA extraction kits and TraPR small RNA enrichment for functional small RNA analysis. For details, visit www.lexogen.com.

About Lexogen

Lexogen is a leading company in RNA sequencing, providing innovative solutions for transcriptome analysis and RNA research. Our products and services are designed to meet the evolving needs of the scientific community, delivering end-to-end solutions for high-quality, reliable results.

For more information, visit the Lexogen website: www.lexogen.com

Contact person:

Amra Dedic
Brand and Event Manager
Tel.: +43 660 69 66 045
Email: amra.dedic@lexogen.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2270700/Lexogen_Logo_RGB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lexogen-launches-mirvel-profiling-small-rna-seq-kit-for-streamlined-and-cost-efficient-srna-expression-analysis-302583599.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
