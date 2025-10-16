Coder Technologies, Inc.: Coder Launches Blink: The Fastest Way to Build and Deploy AI Agents

Open source solution enables developers to create, ship, and run AI agents from the terminal, without lock-in or overhead

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2025introduced Blink in Early Access, which will be unveiled during Cloudflare Connect. Blink is the fastest way for developers to build, ship, and run AI agents and chatbots - starting with Slack.

The demand for AI agents is surging, given their benefits in personalization and efficiency for both businesses and consumers; however, research shows that only a small fraction of in-house agent projects ever reach production status. Skillset gaps and technical obstacles, such as data integration and system complexity, can stall development or lead many organizations to abandon their agent plans altogether. Gartner warns that over 40% of agentic AI projects will be scrapped by 2027 due to high cost or execution challenges.

Coder solves this with Blink, an open source CLI for building agents, and Blink Cloud, a hosted service for deploying and sharing them across teams. Unlike existing coding assistants, it's a full developer engine for building AI agents. It provides the complete runtime, infrastructure, and developer tools needed to build intelligent, event-driven agents that integrate directly with real-world systems. In Early Access, it supports Slack to meet developers where they are. Blink will soon support a deeper integration with GitHub and other environments.

"It's surprisingly difficult to build and personalize even the most basic AI agents, such as a SlackBot or a GitHub code reviewer," said Kyle Carberry, co-founder at Coder. "Blink brings AI to the tools where chat already happens and makes development simple: no complex workflow builders, just agents as code."

Built for builders

Open source by design, Blink is built for developers who want practical agents without platform lock-in or overhead. Blink's open-source agent development framework runs entirely from the terminal, giving developers a fast, code-first way to build and refine agents. Blink enables rapid local feedback loops that mirror the way developers already work. Users can test, adjust, and validate an agent's behavior in real time before optionally deploying it to the cloud.

Blink was created in response to community feedback and insights gleaned from building and supporting Coder's innovative open source and proprietary AI development infrastructure solutions. This includes the company's flagship enterprise development environments, which already support AI and tooling workloads with GPU access, modular templates, and secure boundaries for coding agents and developers alike.

Launched on the Cloudflare Connect stage

Today, during Cloudflare's keynote at Cloudflare Connect, Carberry will join Cloudflare CTO Dane Knecht and Principal Systems Engineer Sunil Pai to highlight how Blink can leverage Cloudflare's global edge for performant, secure agent deployments.

What's available now:

Blink CLI: Build and test agents from your terminal

Blink Cloud: Deploy and share agents across your team

Slack support: Create bots that act and respond in Slack



Early Access is open and free to download, and feedback and contributions are encouraged. The company invites developers to join them in shaping the future of high-performance agentic software together.

Start building now at blink.so .

About Coder

Coder is the AI development infrastructure company leading the future of autonomous coding. Coder helps teams build fast, stay secure, and scale with control by combining AI coding agents and human developers in one trusted workspace. Coder's self-hosted development environment gives enterprises the power to govern, audit, and accelerate software development without trade-offs. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coder is trusted by thousands of development teams worldwide and has more than 106,000 GitHub stars across 180 open-source repositories. Learn more at coder.com and follow on X , LinkedIn , and GitHub .

