Quark Software, Inc.: QuarkXPress 2026 Delivers Advanced Mathematical Publishing Power for Academic & Technical Designing, and Improves Layout Precision

Latest v22.0 Fall release removes barriers in STEM for academic and technical publishing with advanced Mathematical Equations and enhances layout precision with the Paste Into feature.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quark Software, the global provider of content automation, intelligence and design software, today announced the release of QuarkXPress 2026. The world's most powerful page layout and digital publishing software includes new capabilities for designers to eliminate external tools with advanced Mathematical Equations, a new welcome screen experience with customizable Workspaces, plus creative layout precision with the Paste Into feature.

"The 2026 release marks a huge milestone for QuarkXPress, with several key product objectives checked off," said Product Manager Ewa Górka. "By releasing in the Fall sooner than ever before, we are shortening the wait for our customers to benefit from compatibility with the latest macOS, macOS Tahoe. And we've shipped highly requested features like Math Equations and Paste Into, which has simplified the application of complex formulas used in academic and technical content, and improved masking and grouping accuracy."

A redesigned Welcome Screen layout in QuarkXPress 2026 with easy-on-the-eye visual shortcuts presents every user with the latest information and tutorials from within the design software right from the start. "We're also very excited about the new Welcome Screen!" Ewa continued. "It makes it much easier to get started with QuarkXPress, and it's packed with functionalities that aim to personalize your workspace and accelerate project setup."

More improvements have been added to complement existing workflows, including an easy option to set the Paper Color for the entire project and enhancements to Image Grids and Font Collections. There's even a tease of more to come. "We're not done yet!" Ewa enthused. "Stay tuned because something very special is coming, which is sure to please our customers even more."

New features and capabilities available now in QuarkXPress 2026 include:

Customize Projects & Workspaces in the New Welcome Screen - It's easy to create new projects, find ready-to-use project size presets and use customized workspaces. Plus, designers can access built-in tutorials and useful resources.

Advanced Mathematical Equations - Built-in support for LaTeX and MathML for advanced mathematical equations. Perfect for designers working in STEM or Academia.

Paste Into - Designers can show content creatively by masking images or grouping items through placing them inside container shapes.

Paper Colors - Preview Paper Colors whilst working on designs and check the color contrast at the layout stage, saving designers a ton of time printing out mockups.

Enhanced Image Grids on Master Page Layouts - Designers can worry less about the manual checks, with this feature providing greater design accuracy for multi-page layouts.

Font Collections Enhancements - Designers can activate and deactivate Font Collections, keeping your Font Manager clutter-free.

QuarkXPress 2026 (v22.0) is available to try and buy now.

