VGTel, Inc. and Tianrong Medical Group Inc. Unite to Launch First MiraLink Environmental Monitoring Node in Belize - Opening a New Era of Smart Environmental Technology and Tokenized Infrastructure

OKEMOS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / VGTel, Inc. (OTC:VGTL) is proud to announce a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Tianrong Medical Group Inc. (OTC:TNMD) for the installation of a MiraLink Environmental Sky Monitoring Node on TNMD's property in Hopkins, Belize. This strategic collaboration signals the beginning of an ambitious new phase for both companies - blending environmental intelligence, smart infrastructure, and tokenized real estate into one visionary framework for growth.

This initiative marks the first MiraLink deployment in the Caribbean, positioning VGTel as a leader in the rapidly expanding field of climate technology and global data infrastructure. The Hopkins node will become the cornerstone of a scalable network designed to capture and transmit environmental and atmospheric data in real time, transforming raw imagery into actionable insight for industries ranging from sustainability to tourism and environmental sciences.

A Powerful Partnership for Global Expansion

Under the LOI, VGTel will install and operate a fixed environmental monitoring node on TNMD's prime Hopkins property - a location recognized for its ecological beauty and growing status as a next-generation development zone.

The system will employ the proprietary MiraLink technology, which integrates secure imaging, AI-assisted telemetry, and satellite communication to monitor the atmosphere and horizon - all without personal or public surveillance.

"This partnership unlocks the next chapter of VGTel's vision," said Ken Williams, CEO of VGTel, Inc. "We are transforming environmental observation into a new asset class - one that merges data, innovation, and global sustainability into a platform capable of generating both economic and environmental value. Hopkins is just the beginning."

Financial Alignment Through Strategic Convertible Instruments

As part of their forthcoming definitive agreement, the parties intend to include reciprocal USD $125,000 convertible promissory notes, carrying 8% interest and a 50% discount to market, to be executed upon completion of the formal Site License and Services Agreement.

These instruments represent relationship capital - aligning both companies for long-term partnership, joint value creation, and mutual expansion. The LOI serves as a prelude to a full collaborative framework expected within 30 days.

"We're building value where technology and sustainability meet," said Curtis Philpot, CEO of Tianrong Medical Group Inc. "By hosting the first MiraLink site, we're combining smart data with tokenized real estate - creating a foundation for the next generation of digital property ecosystems in the Caribbean."

Technology Meets Tokenization

The Hopkins installation is designed to integrate with TNMD's upcoming tokenized real estate initiatives, making it one of the first real-world asset (RWA) projects to incorporate environmental technology as an intrinsic component of value creation.

VGTel's MiraLink system will serve as both a data utility and a visual asset, capable of generating streams of content, environmental insights, and scientific analytics for syndication, licensing, and digital monetization.

Connectivity will be powered by LTE and satellite uplinks with optional Starlink integration, while solar systems provide sustainable power, ensuring reliability and minimal environmental footprint.

Strategic Outlook and Expansion Plans

This collaboration represents the first of several planned deployments across the Caribbean and Latin America. Future nodes are expected to link together, forming a decentralized data grid capable of real-time environmental monitoring and global integration.

The companies are also exploring additional synergies, including media partnerships, tokenized sustainability assets, and branded environmental dashboards, which would position both VGTel and TNMD at the forefront of the emerging green data economy.

"We see MiraLink becoming the connective tissue of a smarter planet," added Williams. "Each node is more than hardware - it's a new form of infrastructure. It's visibility, intelligence, and transparency working together to reshape how we understand and interact with the environment."

About VGTel, Inc. (OTC:VGTL)

VGTel, Inc. is a publicly traded company at the intersection of technology, environmental intelligence, and digital innovation. Through its proprietary MiraLink platform, VGTel is developing a global network of environmental data and imaging systems designed to power sustainable decision-making, real-time analytics, and global transparency.

About Tianrong Medical Group Inc. (OTC:TNMD)

Tianrong Medical Group Inc. is a diversified public company advancing into tokenized real estate, sustainable development, and eco-smart hospitality. TNMD's land holdings in Hopkins Village, Belize are the foundation for a next-generation model of digitally integrated real estate, combining blockchain transparency with environmental responsibility.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: general economic conditions, changes in real estate and financial markets, regulatory developments, adoption of blockchain technology, availability of capital, competition, and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the company's filings with OTC Markets and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), when applicable.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, Tianrong Medical Group Inc. (OTC: TNMD) undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

