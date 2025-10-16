Si-Ware Systems Launches the Most Adaptable Inline FT-NIR Sensor for Real-Time Process Monitoring

The sensor, Si-NIR StreamLine, combines rugged reliability, wide spectral coverage, and flexible interfacing options to deliver continuous material analysis from factory floors to remote field operations

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Si-Ware Systems announced the launch of Si-NIR StreamLine, a next-generation inline FT-NIR sensor for continuous, autonomous, real-time material composition monitoring. The sensor uniquely offers rugged reliability and an unprecedented degree of customization, making it the most adaptable inline NIR solution for industrial processes into production and field environments.

Near-Infrared (NIR) spectroscopy is widely used to determine material composition in solids, powders, liquids, and mixtures. When integrated inline, it enables continuous monitoring, instant feedback, reduced waste, and tighter quality control. However, conventional inline NIR sensors are often limited to fixed, sheltered production lines and are difficult to adapt to new environments. Si-NIR StreamLine addresses these limitations with a highly customizable framework that spans mechanical mounting, software integration, calibration models, and network scaling.

"Our customers need sensing that adapts to them, not the other way around," said Mostafa Medhat, CCO at Si-Ware Systems. "Si-NIR StreamLine delivers that flexibility, taking NIR beyond traditional limits into new applications through innovative product design and close collaboration with customers to simplify integration and deployment."

"Si-NIR StreamLine reflects our commitment to solving industry challenges through multi-disciplinary sensing innovations. By enabling real-time sensing in more environments, we help customers connect data, machines, and people in smarter, more impactful ways." added Dr. Hisham Haddara, CEO of Si-Ware Systems.

Si-NIR StreamLine's adaptable design lets manufacturers and integrators fit the sensor to their process rather than redesigning processes around the sensor. This enables deployments that were previously impractical, from field-based monitoring stations in harsh outdoor conditions to enterprise-wide, multi-site integration.

The sensor combines a set of unique features. Its wide 1,350-2,550 nm spectral range enables multi-parameter coverage across diverse materials with a single sensor. Built-in self-referencing maintains accuracy with minimal operator involvement, and one-second scans provide immediate feedback for control systems. With Wi-Fi/Ethernet connectivity and standard TCP/IP communication, units can be networked across plants and field stations, feeding central dashboards for enterprise-wide visibility and consistent decision-making.

Si-Ware Systems now delivers Si-NIR StreamLine plug-and-play kits for quick evaluation in labs, or deployment in indoor and outdoor environments. For more information, visit Si-NIR StreamLine's page on Si-Ware Systems' website.

About Si-Ware Systems

Si-Ware Systems is a global deep-tech innovation company that delivers ready-to-deploy products and custom-developed solutions that bridge the physical and digital worlds through an integrated stack of technologies that sense, process, and respond to the world around us. With core expertise spanning material sensing, inertial sensing, sensor fusion, and sensing control software, we combine our multidisciplinary strengths across MEMS, optics, embedded systems, AI, and software to deliver fully integrated, scalable solutions. We collaborate with customers across industries to bring impactful innovations to life, contributing to a future shaped by deeper understanding, better-connected systems, and continuous innovation.

