London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Connectd, the leading platform connecting startups and scaleups with fractional talent, has been recognised as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies, ranking 43rd on Sifted's UK and Ireland list and 117th in the Sifted 250. The recognition reflects several years of rapid and sustained growth since the company's launch in 2020.

The achievement follows Connectd's recent $7M fundraising round, reported by Forbes, and comes just months after its rebrand to focus exclusively on fractional work - a strategic move that sharpens its focus around a growing market need.

The Sifted 250 leaderboard identifies Europe's most dynamic startups and scaleups based on revenue growth, employee expansion, and funding momentum. Connectd's inclusion signals strong market validation for its mission to power the global fractional work revolution.

Since launching in 2020, Connectd has facilitated more than 25,000 connections between startups and fractional professionals. The platform now supports a thriving community of 4,000+ vetted fractional executives and 3,000+ startups, helping businesses access flexible, high-impact talent across every growth stage.

Connectd's July rebrand refocused the business entirely around fractional work, evolving beyond its original investor-startup-talent model to meet rising demand from startups for access to flexible, specialist expertise. According to Forbes, 71% of senior talent are seeking fractional careers.

Looking ahead, Connectd aims to become the infrastructure powering fractional careers globally, developing tools, resources, and support systems to manage the entire lifecycle of fractional work for both professionals and hiring companies.

The platform focuses on creating lasting connections rather than optimising for transaction volume. Fractional executives on Connectd often partner with companies through multiple growth stages, from initial advisory roles to guiding fundraising and international expansion. Some members have even gone on to mentor others transitioning into portfolio careers.

Roei Samuel, Founder and CEO at Connectd comments:

"I founded Connectd after experiencing first-hand how difficult it was to access the right talent without a big price tag when building my first startup. Founders are often told to do everything themselves, but real success comes from surrounding yourself with the right people, at the right time in your journey.

"That's why we believe so strongly in the power of fractional work. It gives startups flexible access to senior expertise and helps professionals build more meaningful, varied and balanced careers.

"We're incredibly grateful for this recognition from Sifted and proud of the team that made it possible. It's validation that we're on the right path, and we're even more excited for what's ahead."

Connectd is the platform connecting startups and scaleups with experienced fractional executives. Since 2019, the company has facilitated over 25,000 meaningful connections and serves a global community of 3,000 fractional professionals and 3,000 innovative companies. Connectd is building the infrastructure to make fractional work mainstream, helping companies access expertise while enabling senior professionals to build diverse, impactful careers.

