Proven leader will become CEO for Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Steve Tennant has been appointed CEO for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), leading the continued growth of the Grant Thornton Advisors multinational platform and guiding its firms across the region to deliver consistent exceptional service delivery to clients. Tennant will continue to lead Grant Thornton Ireland and serve as a member of the Executive Committee of Grant Thornton Advisors, reporting to Jim Peko, CEO of the Grant Thornton Advisors multinational platform.

In recent months, Grant Thornton has rapidly expanded its world-class, multinational platform across the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. To support this growth, the platform has established a new operating structure with regions in the Americas and EMEA. Under this structure, Peko will serve in a dual role as CEO of the Americas.

As CEO of EMEA, Tennant will drive growth, deepening cross-border capabilities to provide market-leading, multi-jurisdictional support to deliver even greater value for clients and unlock opportunities for its people.

Tennant's appointment is effective immediately and reflects his proven leadership in innovation, sustainability and client-centric growth as managing partner of Grant Thornton Ireland, a role he has held since January 2024.

Since its inception in January 2025, the Grant Thornton Advisors multinational platform has expanded by conducting transactions with a growing number of professional services firms across both the Americas and EMEA, including, most recently, France, Spain and Belgium, creating the need for a new operating structure.

"Steve's appointment as EMEA CEO will help us continue to build and expand upon a unified, multinational platform that will deliver a singular client experience," said Peko. "We're not only expanding our footprint but also deepening our commitment to a culture that empowers our people and elevates the way we support our clients."

"The rapid expansion of our multinational platform in the first half of this year reflects the evolving needs of clients and the changing landscape for professional services," said Tennant. "I'm looking forward to leading our EMEA firms to further enhance collaboration across borders and build innovative capabilities and opportunities that benefit our people and deliver quality and excellence to our clients, wherever they are located."

The Grant Thornton Advisors platform offers clients seamless cross-border advisory and tax services, supported by independent audit and assurance practices backed by significant investment in technology, talent, and quality.

The platform is supported by an investor group led by New Mountain Capital, a growth-oriented investment firm with approximately $55 billion in assets under management.

It remains part of the Grant Thornton International Limited network, which spans over 150 markets globally.

About Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton delivers professional services in the US through two specialized entities: Grant Thornton LLP, a licensed, certified public accounting (CPA) firm that provides audit and assurance services and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC (not a licensed CPA firm), which exclusively provides non-attest offerings, including tax and advisory services. Grant Thornton LLP, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC and their respective subsidiaries operate as an alternative practice structure, consistent with applicable laws, regulations and professional standards, including those from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

In January 2025, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC formed a multinational, multidisciplinary platform. The platform offers a premier advisory and tax practice, as well as independent audit practices. The platform delivers a singular client experience that includes enhanced solutions and capabilities, backed by powerful technologies and a roster of over 15,000 quality-driven professionals enjoying exceptional career-growth opportunities and a distinctive cross-border culture.

The regions referenced herein consist of those firms that are part of the Grant Thornton Advisors multinational platform. Within those regions, the audit practices remain independent as contemplated by, and consistent with, applicable laws, regulations, and professional standards.

Grant Thornton is part of the Grant Thornton International Limited network, which provides access to its member firms in more than 150 global markets. "Grant Thornton" refers to the brand under which the member firms in the Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL) network provide services to their clients and/or refers to one or more member firms. Grant Thornton LLP and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC serve as the U.S. member firms of the GTIL network. GTIL and its member firms are not a worldwide partnership and all member firms are separate legal entities. Member firms deliver all services; GTIL does not provide services to clients.

