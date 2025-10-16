Middleton, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - While this year may not be a major election year, the 2025 elections will shape the political landscape heading into 2026 and beyond. From governors' mansions to city halls, and from state courts to Congress, Ballotpedia's editorial staff will be covering hundreds of races on election night for offices up and down the ballot. The organization's elections coverage team has selected 10 of those races that they see as the most important, compelling, and competitive in the country.

"There are several key trends we're watching this year," said Cory Eucalitto, Ballotpedia's Associate Director of Features. "Trifecta* status is something to keep an eye on-Virginia could either become a Democratic trifecta or remain a divided government, while New Jersey could either maintain its Democratic trifecta or shift to a split government. Races like the Georgia Public Service Commission, Virginia Attorney General, and Virginia House of Delegates are significant because they occur the year after a presidential election, serving as bellwethers that point to where voters' minds and priorities are heading into the midterms. We're also seeing an interesting dynamic in the mayoral races we're highlighting. All three cities historically lean Democratic, but this year there seems to be a real battle between the moderate and more progressive wings of the party."

Ballotpedia's Top 10 Races to Watch:

Virginia Governor Democrat Abigail Spanberger and Republican Winsome Earle-Sears are running to succeed outgoing Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin , who is term-limited. Spanberger represented Virginia's 7th Congressional District from 2019 to 2025, while Earle-Sears currently serves as lieutenant governor. Independent write-in candidate Donna Charles is also running.

New Jersey Governor Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli are running to replace term-limited Democratic Governor Phil Murphy . Sherrill represents New Jersey's 11th Congressional District, and Ciattarelli served in the state assembly from 2011 to 2018. Vic Kaplan from the Libertarian Party and Joanne Kuniansky from the Socialist Workers Party are also on the ballot.

Virginia House of Delegates In Virginia, all 100 seats in the House of Delegates are up for election. Democrats currently hold a narrow 51 to 48 majority , with one vacant seat. Republicans need to gain three seats to take control of the chamber.

New York, N.Y. Mayor In New York City , Democrat and Working Families Party candidate Zohran Mamdani faces Curtis Sliwa , the Republican and Protect Animals Party candidate, and former governor Andrew Cuomo , who's running under the Fight and Deliver Party. The race follows a closely watched Democratic primary where Mamdani defeated Cuomo and nine other candidates in ranked-choice voting.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Three Democratic justices - Christine Donohue , Kevin Dougherty , and David Wecht - are up for retention . Democrats currently hold a 5-2 majority on the court. To keep that majority, at least two of the three Democratic justices must be retained.

Texas 18th Congressional District special election Former Democratic Rep. Sylvester Turner died on March 5, 2025. Turner was elected in November 2024. A committee from the Democratic Party in the district nominated Turner to replace former Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee on the 2024 general election ballot after Lee died on July 19, 2024. The race features more than a dozen candidates, including Democrats Amanda Edwards , Christian Menefee , and Jolanda Jones , as well as several Republican, Green, and independent contenders. The winner will finish Turner's term under the district's current boundaries - but the district will use new boundaries for 2026.

Virginia Attorney General Republican Jason Miyares , the incumbent, faces Democrat Jay Jones , a former member of the House of Delegates. Virginia's attorney general serves as the state's chief legal officer, responsible for enforcing state law and advising the government on legal matters.

Minneapolis Mayor Incumbent Jacob Frey faces State Senator Omar Fateh in a competitive race highlighting divisions within Minnesota's Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

Seattle Mayor Incumbent Bruce Harrell faces challenger Katie Wilson , the co-founder of the Transit Riders Union. Wilson led the primary with 51% of the vote, while Harrell received 41%. If re-elected, Harrell would become Seattle's first two-term mayor since 2009.

Georgia Public Service Commission There are special elections for two seats on the state's Public Service Commission , which regulates utilities like energy and telecommunications. A general runoff (if necessary) will be held on December 2. Republican incumbents Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson are both seeking re-election. They face Democrats Alicia Johnson and Peter Hubbard , respectively. While the position is elected statewide, candidates must live in the district they are running in. This is the first election for the commission in three years, after a series of legal decisions and lawsuits about the commission's use of districts for elections.



*State government trifecta is a term to describe single-party government, when one political party holds the governorship and majorities in both chambers of the state legislature.

About Ballotpedia

Ballotpedia, the encyclopedia of American politics, is the nation's most trusted source of unbiased information on politics, elections, and policy. Founded in 2007, Ballotpedia has grown from a small group of dedicated volunteers working on a handful of ballot measures to an essential resource for voters, media, and researchers. Ballotpedia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the public interest in creating an educated, engaged electorate, and building a strong, healthy democracy. For free access to 610,000+ encyclopedic, professionally authored, and curated articles, visit Ballotpedia.org.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270614

SOURCE: Ballotpedia