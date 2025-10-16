Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Reeflex Solutions Inc. (TSXV: RFX) will be a Presenter at the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference, which will take place on Saturday, October 18th at Calgary's Mount Royal University.

John Babic, President & CEO, will be presenting and joining members of the Reeflex Solutions Inc.'s management team at their exhibitor booth for more information throughout the day.

"If you're investing in energy - or thinking about it - you need to be in the room," says Josef Schachter, conference host and a 40-year investment veteran. "This is your chance to meet the executives behind the companies you own or want to own - and ask them questions in person."

About Reeflex Solutions Inc.

Reeflex Solutions Inc. is a proudly Canadian company that delivers advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions across various industry sectors. Through our wholly-owned susidiary, Coil Solutions Inc., we provide coiled tubing injectors and downhole tools for the oil & gas sector. Our manufacturing division, Ranglar Manufacturing, specializes in custom-designed mobile equipment for a wide range of industrial applications.

About The Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

The Schachter Energy Conference is a unique opportunity for active, individual investors interested in the energy sector to interact directly with CEOs and other company executives as they share their stories and answer audience questions in a moderated format. There are 45 companies participating including energy producers, energy services, royalties, clean tech and critical materials companies. The TMX group is a major sponsor of the conference.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just getting started, this conference will give you a clear, actionable view of the opportunities in Canada's energy sector during the early stages of a powerful new bull market.

