Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 16:00 Uhr
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Result of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company, held on 16 October 2025, the Board is pleased to announce that all ordinary and special resolutions were duly passed.

A copy of the Company's Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2025, which contains the full text of the resolutions in the Notice of Annual General Meeting is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanismand on the Company's website at www.midwynd.com.

Valid proxy votes received were as follows:

Resolution

Total votes for/discretion

%

Total votes against

%

Total votes (exc. votes withheld)

Total votes withheld

Ordinary Resolutions

1

To receive and adopt the Annual Financial Report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2025 together with the Report of the Directors.

5,590,716

99.81

10,445

0.19

5,601,161

0

2

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Implementation Report for the year ended 30 June 2025.

5,550,920

99.31

38,306

0.69

5,589,226

11,935

3

To approve a final dividend of 4.50 pence per ordinary share for the year ended 30 June 2025.

5,601,161

100.00

0

0.00

5,601,161

0

4

To elect Anulika Malomo as a Director of the Company.

5,561,605

99.37

35,006

0.63

5,596,611

4,550

5

To re-elect Hamish Baillie as a Director of the Company.

5,596,611

100.00

0

0.00

5,596,611

4,550

6

To re-elect Diana Dyer Bartlett as a Director of the Company.

5,591,874

99.92

4,737

0.08

5,596,611

4,550

7

To re-elect David Kidd as a Director of the Company.

5,553,887

99.27

40,714

0.73

5,594,601

6,560

8

To re-elect Alan Scott as a Director of the Company.

5,366,398

95.89

230,213

4.11

5,596,611

4,550

9

To re-appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of the next meeting at which the financial statements are laid before the Company.

5,590,716

100.0

0

0.00

5,590,716

10,445

10

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditor.

5,601,161

100.0

0

0.00

5,601,161

0

11

To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, up to an aggregate nominal value of £612,160.

5,571,296

99.50

28,052

0.50

5,599,348

1,813

Special Resolutions

12

To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of up to 14.99 per cent of the issued share capital, in accordance with the conditions set out in the resolution.

5,446,706

97.24

154,455

2.76

5,601,161

0

13

To authorise the Directors to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights when allotting equity securities up to an aggregate nominal value of £497,858.

4,340,425

77.52

1,258,923

22.48

5,599,348

1,813

14

To authorise that a general meeting of the Company other than an annual general meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days notice provided that this authority shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

5,550,343

99.14

47,978

0.86

5,598,321

2,840

Resolution 13, the disapplication of pre-emption rights on share allotments for cash, received less than 80% of the votes cast in favour. The authority sought was in respect of up to 15% of equity securities in issue at the date of the notice of Annual General Meeting; this exceeds the Investment Association recommended limit of 10% of issued share capital. The level of authority sought by the Board was consistent with that granted by shareholders in previous years.

The Company will consult with shareholders to discuss the action which it proposes to take and a statement detailing the outcome of the consultation will be published by no later than 16 April 2025 in accordance with the AIC Code of Corporate Governance.

As at the record date of 15 October 2025, the Company's issued ordinary share capital comprised of 66,381,114 ordinary shares of which 31,829,758 ordinary shares were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company was 34,551,356.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the special business resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

All enquiries to:

Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary

0131 378 0500

16 October 2025


