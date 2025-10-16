Valsoft Corporation Expands Supply Chain Software Portfolio with the Acquisition of Celtrino

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Celtrino, a leading provider of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and supply chain automation solutions, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Valsoft Ireland Limited.

Founded in Dublin, Ireland, Celtrino has been at the forefront of supply chain innovation for more than 30 years, helping businesses across retail, logistics, and manufacturing seamlessly transact and collaborate through secure, reliable, and efficient digital channels. As a trusted EDI Managed Service Provider serving the UK and Ireland, Celtrino combines cutting-edge technology, deep domain expertise, and exceptional customer care to help organizations streamline order management, invoicing, and compliance processes while improving efficiency and transparency across their supply chains.

"This marks an exciting new chapter for Celtrino," said Alan Jordan, Managing Director of Celtrino. "We're proud to build on the legacy created by founders Ken Halpin and John Behan, whose vision and commitment established Celtrino as a trusted technology partner to so many businesses. Joining the Valsoft family gives us the scale, resources, and long-term perspective to accelerate our growth while continuing to deliver the reliability, innovation, and customer trust that have defined us for over three decades."

"Celtrino has earned its place as one of the most respected EDI providers in the UK and Ireland, with an unwavering focus on customer success and service excellence," said Costa Tagalakis, Investment Partner at Valsoft Corporation. "Their deep domain expertise and collaborative approach align perfectly with Valsoft's vision of empowering vertical market leaders to thrive independently while benefiting from long-term strategic support."

Celtrino will continue to operate autonomously, with its leadership and team remaining in place. As part of the Valsoft ecosystem, Celtrino will fall under the TAG Software Group, one of Valsoft's decentralized operating groups. This structure ensures the company benefits from shared expertise, operational support, and a long-term vision-while maintaining its focus on sustainable product development and customer impact.

Valsoft was represented internally by Oliver Gray (Senior Legal Counsel (M&A)), Elisa Marcon (Senior Corporate Paralegal) and David Felicissimo (General Counsel). Externally, Valsoft was represented by Addleshaw Goddard (Ireland) LLP. Celtrino was represented by Clark Hill.

About Celtrino

Celtrino is a leading EDI Managed Service Provider and supply chain automation specialist based in Dublin, Ireland. For over 30 years, Celtrino has helped companies across diverse sectors connect, communicate, and collaborate through secure, innovative EDI solutions. The company's mission is to make business easier and more profitable for customers and their trading partners through technology, know-how, and collaboration.

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to benefit from global expertise, shared best practices, and a decentralized structure that allows them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while achieving sustainable growth.

For more information, please visit: www.valsoftcorp.com

Media Contact:

Thierry Tardif

Communications and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

+1 514-799-6679

t.tardif@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/valsoft-corporation-expands-supply-chain-software-portfolio-with-the-1087463