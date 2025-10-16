Goose Creek Candle Company: The Harry Potter X Goose Creek Candle Collection

Goose Creek captures the enchantment of the world of Harry Potter in fragrance form

LIBERTY, KY / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Goose Creek in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) is excited to announce its enchanting new collection inspired by the fan-favorite Harry Potter films. This beloved global franchise has captivated fans of all ages with its spellbinding stories, unforgettable characters, and magical world. This new candle collection brings the wizarding world to life through a dazzling fragrance lineup inspired by Hogwarts's iconic symbols, houses, and adventures.

Harry Potter x Goose Creek Candle Collection



Each 3-Wick Candle in the collection is designed to allow fans to celebrate in the wonder of the wizarding world, capturing the spirit of friendship, bravery, mystery, and magic through rich, imaginative scents. From the thrill of a Golden Snitch in a Quidditch match to the intrigue of the Marauder's Map, every fragrance invites fans to relive some of their favorite moments in a new sensory experience.

Jordan Meece, Chief Marketing Officer at Goose Creek, shares the inspiration behind this extraordinary collaboration:

"We wanted this collection to feel like stepping straight into the wizarding world. Each fragrance is crafted to reflect the magic, wonder, and nostalgia that the Harry Potter films have brought to millions of fans. It's a way to bring Hogwarts home, sparking joy and wonder with every burn."

The Harry Potter x Goose Creek candle collection includes ten new 3-Wick Candles:

Deathly Hallows - Ancient Cedar, Forest Pine, Eucalyptus Mist & Forbidden Moss

Golden Snitch - Fresh-Cut Grass, Morning Moss, Damp Earth & Bright Bergamot

Gryffindor - Embered Hearth, Polished Woods, Sweet Tobacco & Battleworn Leather

Hufflepuff - Buttered Pastry, Warm Honey, Sweet Berry Jam & Whipped Vanilla

Ravenclaw - Worn Pages, Aged Leather, Cypress Wood & Sandalwood Incense

Slytherin - Black Lake Waters, Fog-Laced Dungeons, Woodland Embers & Smoldering

Amber

Hogwarts Express - Whipped Vanilla, Smoked Cedarwood & Cashmere Musk

Marauder's Map - Ancient Paper, Weathered Wood, Tobacco Leaf & Golden Amber

Order of the Phoenix - White Sandalwood, Vanilla Cashmere, Smoked Saffron & Worn

Suede

Hogwarts - Crackling Hearthwood, Whispering White Woods, Worn Leather & Spellbound

Pages

Whether reliving your favorite Harry Potter moments or introducing the magic to a new generation, this collection offers a sensorial experience with every candle. As with all Goose Creek candles, fans can expect clean-burning performance, richly layered fragrance, and an enchanting sensory escape that fills any space with magic. The Harry Potter x Goose Creek candle collection is available at www.goosecreekcandle.com and Walmart, in stores and online.

Goose Creek was founded by Chuck Meece in 1998 and has since grown into one of America's leading candle and fragrance brands. Today, the full product line is available online and in Walmart stores nationwide, where it stands among the most popular candle brands.

Known for long-lasting, ultra-fragrant, lead-free, and clean-burning candles, Goose Creek offers collections that typically range from $13.99 to $25.50. The brand is especially recognized for its 3-Wick candles, fragrance plug-ins, and wax melts, customer favorites that consistently deliver fragrances strong enough to fill an entire room. If you're looking for a candle brand that combines quality, value, and unforgettable fragrance, Goose Creek is a perfect choice.

About the Harry Potter franchise:

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerizes on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including themed lands at six Universal Destinations and Experiences theme parks around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as Harry Potter Shops in King's Cross, New York, Chicago, Akasaka, and Harajuku. Wizards, witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit www.harrypotter.com.

All characters and elements © & Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s25) About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products: Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world. ?

Contact:

Leann Meece

Goose Creek Candles, Inc.

Phone (606) 787-1288

leannkmeece@goosecreekinc.com

1498 Wallace Wilkinson Blvd.

Liberty, Kentucky 42539

www.goosecreekcandles.com

Lindsay Kiesel

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

Lindsay.Kiesel@WBD.com

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yt9VAEjr1rI

SOURCE: Goose Creek Candle Company

Related Images

Goose Creek Harry Potter Collection



Harry Potter candle collection by Goose Creek



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/the-harry-potter-x-goose-creek-candle-collection-1087656