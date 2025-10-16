Anzeige
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
WKN: 872087 | ISIN: FR0000125007 | Ticker-Symbol: GOB
ACCESS Newswire
16.10.2025 16:02 Uhr
Saint-Gobain Video Series: Journey to 2030: What is Building Science

MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / To achieve net-zero carbon by 2050, Saint-Gobain North America must reach key milestones by 2030. In our latest episode of Journey to 2030, learn how building science helps us to design and construct buildings that are energy efficient, comfortable, durable, and have good indoor air quality.

Rather than segment each aspect of construction, we are looking to take a cohesive, holistic approach. Studying the whole system is what can turn building into an exact science.

About Journey to 2030

With approximately 37% of CO2 emissions coming from the built environment, we have a responsibility as the leader of light and sustainable construction to move towards net-zero carbon by 2050. But before we can get there, Saint-Gobain has milestones we're trying to achieve by 2030.

Join us on our Journey to 2030 and watch the entire video series on YouTube.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024
More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Saint-Gobain on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/saint-gobain-video-series-journey-to-2030-what-is-building-science-1087669

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
