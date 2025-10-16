Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) ("Minaurum") is pleased to announce the initial results of its 2025 resource-definition drill program targeting the Promontorio, Europa, and Travesia vein zones at its Alamos Silver Project ("Alamos") in Sonora, Mexico. These vein zones returned numerous high-grade intersections including: (Table 1; Figures 1-3).

5.85 m of 476 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") including 1.80 m of 1,339 g/t AgEq (Hole AL25-135)

(Hole AL25-135) 21.45 m of 220 g/t AgEq including 1.00 m of 497 g/t AgEq and 1.20 m of 1,377 g/t AgEq (Hole AL25-138)

and (Hole AL25-138) 2.40 m of 499 g/t AgEq including 0.85 m of 981 g/t AgEq (Hole AL25-139)

(Hole AL25-139) 1.75 m of 845 g/t AgEq including 0.50 m of 1,366 g/t AgEq (Hole AL25-139)

"Drilling at both Europa and Promontorio continues to confirm the continuation of strong, wide zones of high-grade silver mineralization at depth and along strike," stated Darrell Rader, President and CEO of Minaurum Gold. "At Promontorio, drilling intersected over 21 metres of robust carbonate replacement-style lead-zinc-silver mineralization. These drill results along with those pending assays, will be incorporated into and will complete the data set for our upcoming maiden resource estimate."

2025 Resource-Definition Drilling

Minaurum has to date completed 28 holes on the Europa, Promontorio, and Travesia vein zones. Assays have been received for holes AL25-129 through AL25-140 with assays pending for the remainder (Figure 1).

Promontorio Vein Zone

Promontorio, along with the Europa vein zone, is one of the high-priority targets in which Minaurum will establish a maiden resource at Alamos. The 1 km-long Promontorio vein zone consists of multiple veins including the Veta Grande and Veta Las Guijas veins. Drilling to date at Promontorio and Promontorio Sur show significant skarn/carbonate replacement (CRD) mineralization hosted by limestone in the footwall of the vein zones. Hole AL25-138 intersected a significant wide zone of skarn/CRD lead- and zinc-sulfide mineralization including silver and gold values: 21.45 m of 220 g/t AgEq including 1.00 m of 497 g/t AgEq and 1.20 m of 1,377 g/t AgEq (440 g/t Ag, 1.499 g/t Au, 9.089% Pb, 18.783% Zn) (Table 1, Figure 2).





Figure 1. Plan view showing locations of Travesia, Promontorio, and Europa vein zones.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/270488_99d135ace4b24907_003full.jpg

Table 1. Assay highlights of holes AL25-129 - AL25-140. Hole locations are shown in Figure 1. Weight-averaged silver-equivalent grades are based on October 1, 2025 Long-term CIBC Global Mining Group Analyst Consensus Commodity Price Forecast: Ag $29.73/tr oz, Au $2,646/tr oz, Cu $4.34/lb, Pb $0.92/lb, Zn $1.21/lb.

Europa Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t Cu

% Pb

% Zn

% AgEq g/t AL25-131 389.30 390.50 1.20 96 26 0.601 0.188 1.022 191 including 389.30 389.70 0.40 189 36 1.040 0.224 2.050 358 AL25-134 189.50 190.00 0.50 161 0.016 0.313 0.421 0.173 208 243.20 243.70 0.50 122 0.003 0.149 0.235 0.453 155 303.70 304.20 0.50 106 0.006 0.343 2.080 1.620 230 353.00 355.15 2.15 108 0.004 0.120 0.149 0.224 130 363.90 364.40 0.50 341 0.056 0.328 0.174 0.332 392 AL25-135 317.95 318.65 0.70 120 0.002 0.089 0.024 0.061 131 360.90 361.35 0.45 909 0.023 0.619 0.136 0.176 981 373.75 379.60 5.85 380 0.085 0.598 0.234 0.854 476 including 376.20 378.00 1.80 1,093 0.148 1.687 0.358 2.023 1,339 which includes 376.20 376.90 0.70 2,180 0.295 2.780 0.675 3.670 2,601 AL25-137 491.37 492.15 0.78 151 0.020 0.255 0.594 0.462 204 including 491.70 492.15 0.45 196 0.030 0.290 0.833 0.294 254 497.07 497.60 0.53 79 0.050 0.317 0.470 1.400 164 AL25-139 306.30 308.70 2.40 380 0.037 0.542 0.607 1.745 499 including 306.30 307.15 0.85 769 0.042 0.953 0.923 3.330 981 and 308.50 308.70 0.20 866 0.037 0.828 1.780 2.690 1,065 324.60 326.35 1.75 495 0.021 0.473 1.017 1.537 845 including 324.60 325.10 0.50 851 0.356 1.385 7.310 6.790 1,366 Promontorio Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t Cu

% Pb

% Zn

% AgEq g/t AL25-138 156.00 177.45 21.45 54 0.365 0.124 1.315 3.348 220 Including 168.50 177.45 8.95 111 0.494 0.220 2.150 4.450 325 And 171.00 172.00 1.00 181 0.645 0.127 3.610 6.080 497 and 176.25 177.45 1.20 440 1.499 0.863 9.089 18.783 1,377 235.05 236.05 1.00 7 0.084 0.010 0.669 4.145 145 AL25-140 199.85 200.95 1.10 30 0.119 0.146 2.686 4.415 235 including 200.30 200.95 0.65 37 0.153 0.175 3.240 5.540 292 205.00 208.05 3.05 7 0.032 0.003 2.605 2.788 143 including 205.80 206.75 0.95 9 0.048 0.003 3.660 4.850 227 241.40 241.85 0.45 49 0.171 0.051 0.606 1.975 138

Travesia Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t Cu

% Pb

% Zn

% AgEq g/t AL25-129 225.60 228.40 2.80 92 0.060 0.251 0.104 0.671 144 258.80 259.10 0.30 79.6 0.008 0.326 1.065 0.858 159 AL25-130 164.20 165.60 1.40 79.6 0.008 0.326 1.065 0.858 159 AL25-132 338.55 339.25 0.70 302 0.063 0.557 0.019 0.085 366 341.20 342.00 0.80 74.6 0.340 0.297 0.028 0.136 139 AL25-133 106.25 106.75 0.50 187 0.012 0.639 0.003 0.012 252 406.35 407.60 1.25 248 0.106 0.336 0.138 0.174 299 AL25-136 359.40 360.85 1.45 99 0.074 0.240 0.114 0.083 134 including 360.50 360.85 0.35 275 0.179 0.595 0.240 0.224 362 363.90 364.30 0.40 127 0.021 0.211 0.139 0.059 155 455.20 455.70 0.50 90.1 0.039 0.123 0.093 0.146 112

Travesia Vein Zone

The Travesia vein zone lies to the north of the Promontorio zone and in the same structural corridor (Figures 1 and 2). Further drilling is anticipated at Travesia to test potential for high-grade mineralization along strike and down dip.





Figure 2. Longitudinal section of Travesia-Promontorio vein zones, showing locations of highlighted mineralized intersections.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/270488_figure%202%20-%20mgg%20dh%20129-140%20nr%20figure%20-%20travesia-promontorio%20ls%20draft_101525.png

Europa Vein Zone

Europa drilling in 2025 has extended know mineralization at Europa, most notably down-dip in holes AL25-135 and AL25-137 (Table 1 and Figure 3). Holes AL25-131, AL25-134, and AL25-139 filled in gaps between known vein intersections. Assays are pending for several more holes at Europa and drilling continues to step out along strike and down dip. Significant mineralization was intersected in Hole AL25-135 which returned 5.85 m of 476 g/t AgEq including 0.70 m of 2,601 g/t AgEq (2,180 g/t Ag); and hole AL25-139 returned 2.40 m of 499 g/t AgEq including 0.50 m of 1,366 g/t AgEq (851 g/t Ag).





Figure 3. Longitudinal section of Europa vein zone, showing locations of highlighted mineralized intersections.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/270488_figure%203-%20mgg%20dh%20129-140%20nr%20figure%20-%20europa%20ls%20draft_101425.png

Follow us and stay updated:

YouTube: @MinaurumGold

X: @minaurumgold

LinkedIn: Minaurum

Subscribe to our email list at www.minaurum.com

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and the Lone Mountain CRD Project in Nevada, USA. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious-and base metal projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darrell A. Rader"

Darrell A. Rader

President and CEO

___________________________________________________________________________

1570- 200 Burrard Street

Telephone: 1 778 330-0994

Vancouver, BC V6C 3L6

www.minaurum.com

info@minaurum.com

Data review and verification: Stephen R. Maynard, Vice President of Exploration of Minaurum and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and verified the assay data, and has approved the disclosure in this News Release. Verification was done by visual inspection of core samples and comparison to assay results. Assay results have not been checked by re-analysis. No factors were identified that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data presented in this news release.

Analytical Procedures and Quality Assurance/Quality Control: Preparation and assaying of drilling samples from Minaurum's Alamos project are done with strict adherence to a Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol. Core samples are sawed in half and then bagged in a secure facility near the site and then shipped either by a licensed courieror by Company personnel to ALS Minerals' preparation facility in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. ALS prepares the samples, crushing them to 70% less than 2mm, splitting off 250g, and pulverizing the split to more than 85% passing 75 microns. The resulting sample pulps are prepared in Hermosillo, and then shipped to Vancouver for chemical analysis by ALS Minerals. In Vancouver, the pulps are analyzed for gold by fire assay and ICP/AES on a 30-gram charge. In addition, analyses are done for silver, copper, lead, and zinc using 4-acid digestion and ICP analysis. Samples with silver values greater than 100 g/t; and copper, lead, or zinc values greater than 10,000 ppm (1%) are re-analyzed using 4-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS).

Quality-control (QC) samples are inserted in the sample stream every 20 samples on average, and thus represent 5% of the total samples. QC samples include standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. Standards are pulps that have been prepared by a third-party laboratory; they have gold, silver, and base-metal values that are established by an extensive analytical process in which several commercial labs (including ALS Minerals) participate. Standards test the calibration of the analytical equipment. Blanks are rock material known from prior sampling to contain less than 0.005 ppm gold; they test the sample preparation procedure for cross-sample contamination. In the case of duplicates, the sample interval is cut in half and then quartered. The first quarter is the original sample, the second becomes the duplicate. Duplicate samples provide a test of the reproducibility of assays in the same drilled interval. When final assays are received, QC sample results are inspected for deviation from accepted values. To date, QC sample analytical results have fallen in acceptable ranges on the Alamos project.

When final assays are received, QC sample results are inspected for deviation from accepted values by the QP. To date, QC sample analytical results have fallen in acceptable ranges on the Alamos project.

ALS Minerals is independent of Minaurum Gold and is independent of the Qualified Person.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

In making the forward-looking information in this release, Minaurum has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Minaurum's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Minaurum. Although Minaurum considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Minaurum does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270488

SOURCE: Minaurum Gold Inc.