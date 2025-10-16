Veeva Systems: OpenEvidence and Veeva Announce Open Vista Partnership

PLEASANTON, Calif. and MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) and OpenEvidence today announced the formation of a long-term partnership to jointly create and market Open Vista. Open Vista will use AI to increase patient access to clinical trials, accelerate drug discovery through better understanding of unmet needs, and improve understanding and adoption of existing approved medicines to provide better patient outcomes.

"OpenEvidence has become an accelerator for the dissemination of medical knowledge, with more than 40% of U.S. physicians actively using its point-of-care clinical decision support AI. By bridging the gap between peer-reviewed evidence and on-the-ground medical practice, OpenEvidence is streamlining and quickening the translation of medical research from bench to bedside," said Daniel Nadler, CEO of OpenEvidence. "For many patients with serious illnesses who have exhausted first and second line therapies, clinical trials are their most promising form of healthcare. In partnering with Veeva, we now have a unique opportunity to go a step further and leverage the power of AI to connect physicians and patients to relevant clinical trials and cutting-edge therapies."

"We are very excited about our long-term partnership with OpenEvidence as we enter the AI chapter in life sciences," said Veeva CEO Peter Gassner. "Combining the strengths of Veeva and OpenEvidence, we can use AI to bridge life sciences companies making life-saving medicines, patients, and the physicians who treat them. With Open Vista our aim is to help life sciences companies accelerate the development of effective new treatments, enable more patients to participate in clinical trials, and advance the understanding and adoption of existing medicines for better patient outcomes."

The first Open Vista product offerings are expected to be released in 2026.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, data, and business consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

About OpenEvidence

OpenEvidence is the fastest-growing clinical decision support platform in the United States, and the most widely used medical search engine among U.S. clinicians. OpenEvidence is trusted by hundreds of thousands of verified healthcare professionals to make high-stakes clinical decisions at the point of care that are sourced, cited, and grounded in peer-reviewed medical literature. Founded with the mission to organize and expand global medical knowledge, Open Evidence is actively used by more than 10,000 hospitals and medical centers and by over 40% of physicians in the United States.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2025, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

