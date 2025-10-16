G42 Provides Update on Construction of Stargate UAE AI Infrastructure Cluster

The facility is part of the larger 5GW UAE-U.S. AI Campus in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G42 today announced major progress on the construction of Stargate UAE, a 1GW large-scale AI infrastructure cluster being developed by Khazna Data Centers, a G42 company, within the 5GW UAE-U.S. AI Campus in Abu Dhabi.

Announced in May with global partners OpenAI, Oracle, NVIDIA, Cisco, and SoftBank, Stargate UAE has moved rapidly from design to construction under Khazna's leadership, marking a decisive step in the UAE's AI infrastructure build- out. Working closely with its partners, the team is building the first 200MW of the 1GW mega-scale infrastructure on an accelerated timeline. A G42 spokesperson confirmed that construction is now well underway and progressing steadily toward the planned 2026 delivery.

Khazna has adopted a design-to-build approach to ensure a seamless transition from concept to execution. Design and engineering work for Stargate UAE is progressing to plan, with civil, structural, and architectural construction well advanced. Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems are also being finalized, and key modular components have entered production. The project has completed procurement of all long-lead equipment and has already received its first deliveries of mechanical systems to the site, underscoring the strength and reliability of the project's supply chain performance.

Developed to support the UAE's broader strategy of expanding national-scale AI infrastructure, the facility will serve as a cornerstone of the country's AI ecosystem, enabling G42's vision of the ' Intelligence Grid ' and ultimately an AI- native society.

About G42:

G42 is a technology holding group, a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating worldwide, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good across industries. From molecular biology to space exploration and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today.

To know more, visit www.g42.ai.

About Khazna:

As one of the fastest-growing hyperscale data center platforms globally, Khazna Data Centers enables the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital economies by delivering advanced infrastructure with unparalleled energy efficiency. Khazna is at the forefront of data center technology, pioneering solutions that combine innovation, resiliency, and sustainability. Khazna empowers governments, businesses, and societies to thrive in the digital age with data centers that are designed to handle the high-density computing requirements essential for the next-generation, AI-powered applications powering the future economy.

Media Contact:

G42@trailrunnerint.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798181/G42_Stargate_UAE.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158819/G42.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/g42-provides-update-on-construction-of-stargate-uae-ai-infrastructure-cluster-302586430.html