Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
16.10.2025 16:14 Uhr
Ray C. Anderson Foundation: How the Electric Black Futures Project Is Driving Equity Forward: A Georgia Climate Digest Interview

A Georgia Climate Digest Interview from Drawdown Georgia

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Transportation profoundly influences every aspect of daily life in Georgia, from how we commute to work and school to how we access healthcare, food, and community resources. And when it is fossil-fueled, it's the number one source of greenhouse gas emissions in our state. But for too many Georgians, especially those in rural and underserved areas, transportation can be a barrier instead of a bridge.

As the clean energy transition accelerates, one question looms large: how can we ensure that electric transportation-and all the benefits it brings-are accessible to everyone?

That's where the Electric Black Futures Project comes in. This community-centered initiative, made possible by a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy, aims to expand equitable access to e-mobility in Georgia. Recently, longtime climate justice advocate Eriqah Vincent sat down with Janet Miller, Electric Transportation Manager at the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy (SACE), to talk about how the project is engaging Black communities in Albany, Atlanta, and Savannah to shape the state's clean transportation future.

Watch the video here.


Janet Miller and Eriqah Vincent discuss electric vehicles and equity

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ray C. Anderson Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/how-the-electric-black-futures-project-is-driving-equity-forward-1087671

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
